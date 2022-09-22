ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Orange Leader

Lamar State College Orange opens up Gator Food Pantry

Lamar State College Orange opened Gator Food Pantry this week, in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Orange, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The goal of the pantry is to serve the Gator Family members who may be in need. It is open to all LSCO students, faculty and...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Hungry? Pumpkin pie eating contest at Orangetober Festival is for you.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is sponsoring a pumpkin pie eating contest at the Orangetober Festival. The contest starts at noon Oct. 8. The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting the 2nd annual Orangetober Festival. This event will be held Oct. 7-9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Get involved in the arts by joining the Lutcher Theater Service Guild

The Lutcher Theater invites individuals interested in getting involved with the arts to attend the annual Service Guild Membership Drive Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Lutcher Theater, 3rd Floor Lobby, located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange. The drive is open to the public and all are invited....
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

MASTER GARDENER — Rain lilies can provide you alluring ephemeral nature enjoyment

During a recent Orange County Master Gardener monthly meeting, Master Gardener Eddie Shaw, who counts himself a fan of the rain lily, surprised me with a gift of seeds. The zip top plastic bag he gave me contained a neatly folded paper towel, clutching hundreds of shiny, black, elongated flat seeds. He called them rain lilies, explaining rain lilies are bulbous plants, which enjoy our warm, humid environment.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE: Orangefield takes on old rival Buna

The Orangefield Bobcats welcomed in long-time rival Buna to open district play Friday night. Check out the great pictures by Leader Photographer Tommy Mann, Jr. in the battle between the Bobcats and Cougars.
BUNA, TX
Orange Leader

Orange County Elections Office temporarily moves locations

The Orange County Elections Office has been temporarily moved. Judge John Gothia said the move is to 106 Border Street inside of the Adult Probation Office due to maintenance issues within the building. The phone number to the office remains the same 409-882-7973. Office hours remain the same: open from...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

WO Receives New Fire Truck

The City of West Orange received its brand new customized “blue” fire truck on September 21. Firefighters and city council were on hand to show it off. The truck has been a year in the making. Council approved spending almost $500,000 last June on the new rig. The blue color was used to signify change in the department and also to match WOS school colors.
WEST ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Port Arthur Memorial and Nederland pick up district wins Thursday night

BAYTOWN, Texas — It was a busy Thursday night with multiple local high school football teams playing district games on the road. In 8-5A-DI Port Arthur Memorial remained perfect with 47-7 blowout of Baytown Sterling (1-4, 0-3) in Stallworth Stadium. The Titans (4-0, 2-0) struck first following and interception...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

U.S. Navy’s Hunter Smith of Orange working in Philippine Sea

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Hunter Smith, from Orange, is seen Sept. 17 conducting preventative maintenance in the main engine room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville. Smith was part of the team performing routine operations in the Philippine Sea. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet...
ORANGE, TX

