Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Orange Leader
Orange County youth encouraged to enter Food & Craft Project Contest
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension invites all Orange County youth ages 8-18 enrolled in a public, private or homeschool to enter the annual Food & Craft Project Contest. The contest will be in conjunction with the Orange County Livestock Show Oct. 7 and 8 at Tin Top 2 Arena in Orange.
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange opens up Gator Food Pantry
Lamar State College Orange opened Gator Food Pantry this week, in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Orange, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The goal of the pantry is to serve the Gator Family members who may be in need. It is open to all LSCO students, faculty and...
Orange Leader
Hungry? Pumpkin pie eating contest at Orangetober Festival is for you.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is sponsoring a pumpkin pie eating contest at the Orangetober Festival. The contest starts at noon Oct. 8. The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting the 2nd annual Orangetober Festival. This event will be held Oct. 7-9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.
Orange Leader
Get involved in the arts by joining the Lutcher Theater Service Guild
The Lutcher Theater invites individuals interested in getting involved with the arts to attend the annual Service Guild Membership Drive Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Lutcher Theater, 3rd Floor Lobby, located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange. The drive is open to the public and all are invited....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Leader
MASTER GARDENER — Rain lilies can provide you alluring ephemeral nature enjoyment
During a recent Orange County Master Gardener monthly meeting, Master Gardener Eddie Shaw, who counts himself a fan of the rain lily, surprised me with a gift of seeds. The zip top plastic bag he gave me contained a neatly folded paper towel, clutching hundreds of shiny, black, elongated flat seeds. He called them rain lilies, explaining rain lilies are bulbous plants, which enjoy our warm, humid environment.
Threat forces brief shelter-in-place at BISD's Early College High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after students at Beaumont's Early College High School were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received. Beaumont Independent School District Police officers and Beaumont Police officers investigated the threat at the district's Early College High School. Students at...
Couple whose works impacted Beaumont’s Old Town to be honored in double memorial service in Georgia
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas community and beyond are mourning the loss of a beloved couple whose story started in Georgia and made it's way to Beaumont. George Francis Blake II and Bobbie Dene Berry Guyett Blake met and fell in love in high school at the Bradwell Institute in Georgia.
'Doing it out of love' : Port Arthur ISD unanimously votes to install vape detectors in bathrooms at all campuses
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — New devices that could soon be coming to all Port Arthur Independent School District campuses will make it harder for students to vape at school. District officials believe vaping can negatively affect students' health. Some vapes contain nicotine and a slew of other harmful chemicals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Orangefield takes on old rival Buna
The Orangefield Bobcats welcomed in long-time rival Buna to open district play Friday night. Check out the great pictures by Leader Photographer Tommy Mann, Jr. in the battle between the Bobcats and Cougars.
Port Arthur News
Local neighbors ready to launch weekly farmers market at Port Neches Riverfront Park
PORT NECHES — Two Port Neches women are working to bring the community together with a farmers market. Lori Carl and Christine Murphy are the organizers behind Riverfront Farmers Market, which recently got the green light from the city to use the park for the event. Carl said her...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — There was Fifth Street in Orange before the malls
Those who have only lived in Orange since the late 1960s have no idea what a thriving business district the three blocks of Fifth Street between Division Avenue on the south and Green Avenue on the north were before “The Fire.”. On March 14, 1963, a fire that was...
Port Arthur News
Holiday Express 2022 making special stop in Port Arthur, bringing with it the history of the city
When the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express stops in Port Arthur Dec. 1, it’s bringing more than just colorful lights. With the train comes the story of the city. In 1887, Arthur Stillwell created what was then called the Kansas City Suburban Belt — a railroad that would stretch from Port Arthur to Kansas City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: WO-S battles Silsbee in district opener
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs faced the Silsbee Tigers on the road in their district opener Friday night. Check out the excellent shots from Leader Photographer Mark Pachuca.
Orange Leader
Orange County Elections Office temporarily moves locations
The Orange County Elections Office has been temporarily moved. Judge John Gothia said the move is to 106 Border Street inside of the Adult Probation Office due to maintenance issues within the building. The phone number to the office remains the same 409-882-7973. Office hours remain the same: open from...
Port Arthur News
Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event
The Museum of the Gulf Coast is inducting Walter Umphrey into the Notable People Hall of Fame this weekend. The induction is at 2 p.m. Saturday and also features three inductions into the Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall honorees include Mike Simpson, Jason Tyner and Jeff Granger. Umphrey, who...
Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions. It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding. Dispatch Supervisor Shawn...
kogt.com
WO Receives New Fire Truck
The City of West Orange received its brand new customized “blue” fire truck on September 21. Firefighters and city council were on hand to show it off. The truck has been a year in the making. Council approved spending almost $500,000 last June on the new rig. The blue color was used to signify change in the department and also to match WOS school colors.
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Memorial and Nederland pick up district wins Thursday night
BAYTOWN, Texas — It was a busy Thursday night with multiple local high school football teams playing district games on the road. In 8-5A-DI Port Arthur Memorial remained perfect with 47-7 blowout of Baytown Sterling (1-4, 0-3) in Stallworth Stadium. The Titans (4-0, 2-0) struck first following and interception...
Orange Leader
U.S. Navy’s Hunter Smith of Orange working in Philippine Sea
Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Hunter Smith, from Orange, is seen Sept. 17 conducting preventative maintenance in the main engine room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville. Smith was part of the team performing routine operations in the Philippine Sea. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet...
Comments / 0