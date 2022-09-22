ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Christian comes back to beat Tigers

HOPKINSVILLE — With less than seven minutes left in the third quarter Friday night, Murray High seemed to be in great shape to pick up its third win of the season. Then, the Tigers learned a valuable lesson — never let the best athlete on the field find a groove. That is exactly what Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles, among the best pure athletes in western Kentucky, did as he helped score three of the four touchdowns with which he was involved after the Tigers had taken a two-score lead to carry the Colonels to a 34-20 come-from-behind win at the Stadium of Champions.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray High heads to All ‘A’; Lady Tigers seek more success in Frankfort

MURRAY — Murray High’s soccer girls have had success at the Kentucky All “A” Classic State Tournament. Three times, they have reached the title match. Every time, it has been Owensboro Catholic that has defeated the Lady Tigers — 2017, 2016 and 2014 — with the 2016 loss probably being the most painful, coming by a 3-2 final score.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Special teams issues hamper Lakers in loss at MNH

MADISONVILLE — Calloway County was more than competitive late in the first quarter of its Kentucky Class 4A 1st District football opener Friday night against host Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Lakers were trailing by only five points and had a chance to take the lead. However, four bad plays on...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Marshall comeback denies Lakers No. 1 seed

DRAFFENVILLE— Twice, Thursday night, Calloway County’s boys soccer team seemed to have the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2nd District Tournament in its grasp. The first time came in the opening 10 minutes, when the Lakers stunned host Marshall County with two goals and seemed to have caught the perennial state power flat on its feet on its senior night. The Marshals, as expected, snapped out of its funk and responded, taking a lead in the second half.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lakers begin district play with road journey to Madisonville

MURRAY — A brutal early schedule is behind them and now, Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers turn their attention toward their four Class 4A District 1 games. The Lakers’ quest for a playoff berth begins Friday with a visit to Madisonville to meet the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons.
MADISONVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer tennis travels to Central Arkansas invite

MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis gets their second round of fall action started on Friday when they head to Central Arkansas for a weekend invitational on Friday and Saturday in Conway, Arkansas. The Racers won two of their first three matches last week with wins over Western Kentucky and Austin Peay.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Hardy nets first career goal for Racers, not enough against Belmont

MURRAY —Mary Hardy’s first career goal highlighted the afternoon for Murray State as the Racers fell 3-1 to Belmont on Thursday afternoon at Cutchin Field in the debut game for the Missouri Valley Conference. MSU falls to 0-1 in MVC play on the year. The Racers got the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer women’s inaugural Valley schedule announced

MURRAY — On Dec. 30, the Murray State women’s basketball team officially embarks on a new era as they open their first season in the Missouri Valley conference at home against Illinois-Chicago. The opener is part of a 20-game league schedule announced by the Valley Thursday. Following the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Kentucky Region 1 Boys Golf Championship; Whitaker advances to sub-sectional

PADUCAH — The popular folk-pop group America wrote the legendary song "Horse with No Name" way back in 1971. However, those words were perfectly suited for Wednesday's 2022 Region 1 Boys Golf Tournament, specifically when it came to the part of "The heat was hot, the ground was dry and the air was full of sound." It was approaching 100 degrees Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah, in the midst of a dry spell throughout the area and, along with the unmistakable whack sound of a driver striking the ball, there were also a few "Fores" along the way, even the “gonk” of a spectator being struck by a ball bouncing into the woods.
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

KORT acquires Murray’s Physical Medicine Services

MURRAY – Kentucky Orthopedic Rehab Team (KORT) recently announced it has partnered with Dr. Scott Winkler and Physical Medicine Services to continue services in Murray. Physical Medicine Services is now KORT Physical Therapy. “KORT Physical Therapy is pleased to be part of the Murray community, along with Winkler and...
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged In Logan County Murder

A Hopkinsville man wanted in connection to a murder in Logan County turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Office took 21-year-old Jaquavon Poindexter into custody after he turned himself in to law enforcement. Poindexter was allegedly wanted in connection to the shooting death of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept. 23, 2022

Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24

Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

WKRECC completes 40th Home Uplift renovation

HARDIN – West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRECC), along with partners TVA EnergyRight, Purchase Area Development District and The Murray Bank, recently celebrated the 40th Home Uplift energy renovation for qualifying area residents. Ann Darnall, the owner of the 40th home uplifted, has been a member of WKRECC...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Sotomayor sentenced to 40 years for murder of MSU student

MURRAY – An Almo man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for murdering a Murray State University student in March 2021. Julius Sotomayor, 23, of Almo, pleaded guilty on July 19 to the murder of 21-year-old Sarah Townsend of Farmville, Virginia in March 2021. In addition to the murder charge, a Class A felony, he also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence, both of which are Class D felonies.
MURRAY, KY

