Constitution Day will be presented Monday, Sept. 19, in the Curris Center Theater and through Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Constitution Day 2022. The first session is from 9:30-10:20 a.m. on “An Interview with the Founding Fathers;” from 10:30-11:20 a.m. “Church and State after ‘Shurleff v. City of Boston’” will be presented; the third session is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on “Relic: The American Constitution in Comparative Perspective;” the fourth session is from 12:30-1:20 p.m. on “Non-Delegation and Major Questions Doctrines in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency;” and the final session is from 1:30-2:20 p.m. on “The Ascent of Originalism on the U.S. Supreme Court: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” The programs are open to the public.

