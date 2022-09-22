ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calloway County, KY

Professional Fisherman Sentenced After Investigation Into Mississippi Paddlefish Poaching Scheme

After crossing state lines to poach paddlefish, two Kentuckians are facing felony charges, including prison time and thousands in fines. According to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi on Monday, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray went to Mississippi numerous times in the fall of 2018 and winter of 2019. This was to capture paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County. This is a lake that is off-limits to all paddlefish fishing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Datebook Sep 22, 2022

Constitution Day will be presented Monday, Sept. 19, in the Curris Center Theater and through Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Constitution Day 2022. The first session is from 9:30-10:20 a.m. on “An Interview with the Founding Fathers;” from 10:30-11:20 a.m. “Church and State after ‘Shurleff v. City of Boston’” will be presented; the third session is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on “Relic: The American Constitution in Comparative Perspective;” the fourth session is from 12:30-1:20 p.m. on “Non-Delegation and Major Questions Doctrines in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency;” and the final session is from 1:30-2:20 p.m. on “The Ascent of Originalism on the U.S. Supreme Court: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” The programs are open to the public.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Attorney talks Marshall County Schools investigation

Attorney hired by Marshall County School Board says investigation does not involve a worst-case scenario. Attorney Chip Adams said the investigation he was hired to carry out is not a worst-case scenario, and children are not in danger. He also said he can't predict how long this investigation will take.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press

The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
UNION CITY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

KORT acquires Murray’s Physical Medicine Services

MURRAY – Kentucky Orthopedic Rehab Team (KORT) recently announced it has partnered with Dr. Scott Winkler and Physical Medicine Services to continue services in Murray. Physical Medicine Services is now KORT Physical Therapy. “KORT Physical Therapy is pleased to be part of the Murray community, along with Winkler and...
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

United Way, ‘Meals On Wheels’ Impacts Trigg Countians

On the heels of its annual fundraising campaign, United Way of the Pennyrile Executive Director Betsy Bond paid visit to the Cadiz Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon — sharing the non-profit’s vision for Trigg, Christian, Caldwell and Todd counties. With most of the organization’s board members and contributing businesses...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

New phone scam targets McCracken County residents

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is once again reminding residents to be mindful of scammers. In a new scam targeting McCracken County residents, authorities said the scammers are calling customers of Jackson Purchase Energy to request a payment by phone. The number reported to be used by the scammers is...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

wpsdlocal6.com

Cleanup at Barbecue on the River

'Make sure you put your trash in the trashcan.' Crew tackles cleanup at Barbecue on the River. The ultimate goal is that the festival safe and welcoming for every visitor. The Paducah Public Works Department says it's confident its personnel can make that happen, with help from attendees.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash

A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
CADIZ, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

WKRECC completes 40th Home Uplift renovation

HARDIN – West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRECC), along with partners TVA EnergyRight, Purchase Area Development District and The Murray Bank, recently celebrated the 40th Home Uplift energy renovation for qualifying area residents. Ann Darnall, the owner of the 40th home uplifted, has been a member of WKRECC...
MURRAY, KY
WBBJ

Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
UNION CITY, TN
kbsi23.com

Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
LYON COUNTY, KY

