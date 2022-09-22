Read full article on original website
Attorney hired by Marshall County School Board says investigation does not involve a worst-case scenario
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday was the third day in an internal investigation at Marshall County Schools. Local 6 reported Monday that the school board hired an outside attorney to lead the investigation. A special session school board meeting Thursday hosted yet another executive session to possibly lead to...
linknky.com
Cold Spring mayor addresses concern that Paducah school shooter would move there
Cold Spring Mayor Angelo Penque released a statement to the city Wednesday regarding media reports that Michael Carneal, who killed three students at a school shooting in Paducah in 1997, would come to live in Cold Spring with his parents if he is released on parole. Carneal was 14 at...
Professional Fisherman Sentenced After Investigation Into Mississippi Paddlefish Poaching Scheme
After crossing state lines to poach paddlefish, two Kentuckians are facing felony charges, including prison time and thousands in fines. According to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi on Monday, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray went to Mississippi numerous times in the fall of 2018 and winter of 2019. This was to capture paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County. This is a lake that is off-limits to all paddlefish fishing.
Murray Ledger & Times
Datebook Sep 22, 2022
Constitution Day will be presented Monday, Sept. 19, in the Curris Center Theater and through Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Constitution Day 2022. The first session is from 9:30-10:20 a.m. on “An Interview with the Founding Fathers;” from 10:30-11:20 a.m. “Church and State after ‘Shurleff v. City of Boston’” will be presented; the third session is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on “Relic: The American Constitution in Comparative Perspective;” the fourth session is from 12:30-1:20 p.m. on “Non-Delegation and Major Questions Doctrines in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency;” and the final session is from 1:30-2:20 p.m. on “The Ascent of Originalism on the U.S. Supreme Court: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” The programs are open to the public.
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Grand opening for new men's drug treatment facility brings support from Gov. Beshear
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The opioid epidemic continues to impact western Kentucky, but on Wednesday, another step was taken toward hope. Lifeline Recovery Group hosted the grand opening for The Ranch, which is a new men's drug treatment facility in Ballard County. The public was able to see the...
whopam.com
Protest held questioning circumstances of assistant commonwealth’s attorney firing
A group of Christian County citizens gathered at the Christian County Justice Center Wednesday morning seeking clarification about the recent firing of now former Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Bolen. Around 50 people held signs and demanded answers in the incident, specifically from Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling, with Cary Sharber...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear presents $30M to construct natural gas pipeline in southern Pennyrile region
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to support the southern Pennyrile region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth. The governor says this new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to...
thunderboltradio.com
Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press
The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County sheriff to retire in 10 days, interim sheriff still not appointed
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Just 10 days remain until Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire retires, but Judge Executive Kevin Neal has yet to announce his replacement. Tuesday, McGuire attended his last fiscal court meeting as sheriff, but a new sheriff appointment was not on the agenda. Neal didn’t give...
Murray Ledger & Times
KORT acquires Murray’s Physical Medicine Services
MURRAY – Kentucky Orthopedic Rehab Team (KORT) recently announced it has partnered with Dr. Scott Winkler and Physical Medicine Services to continue services in Murray. Physical Medicine Services is now KORT Physical Therapy. “KORT Physical Therapy is pleased to be part of the Murray community, along with Winkler and...
whvoradio.com
United Way, ‘Meals On Wheels’ Impacts Trigg Countians
On the heels of its annual fundraising campaign, United Way of the Pennyrile Executive Director Betsy Bond paid visit to the Cadiz Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon — sharing the non-profit’s vision for Trigg, Christian, Caldwell and Todd counties. With most of the organization’s board members and contributing businesses...
westkentuckystar.com
New phone scam targets McCracken County residents
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is once again reminding residents to be mindful of scammers. In a new scam targeting McCracken County residents, authorities said the scammers are calling customers of Jackson Purchase Energy to request a payment by phone. The number reported to be used by the scammers is...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Make sure you put your trash in the trashcan.' Crew tackles cleanup at Barbecue on the River
PADUCAH — Vendors at Barbecue on the River are filling a lot of orders. With lots of orders comes a lot garbage. The Paducah Public Works Department says there's a lot that goes into keeping the grounds clean. They're calling on the public to do most of the work....
Murray Ledger & Times
wpsdlocal6.com
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash
A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
Murray Ledger & Times
WKRECC completes 40th Home Uplift renovation
HARDIN – West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRECC), along with partners TVA EnergyRight, Purchase Area Development District and The Murray Bank, recently celebrated the 40th Home Uplift energy renovation for qualifying area residents. Ann Darnall, the owner of the 40th home uplifted, has been a member of WKRECC...
WBBJ
Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
kbsi23.com
Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
