The City of West Orange received its brand new customized “blue” fire truck on September 21. Firefighters and city council were on hand to show it off. The truck has been a year in the making. Council approved spending almost $500,000 last June on the new rig. The blue color was used to signify change in the department and also to match WOS school colors.

WEST ORANGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO