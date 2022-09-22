Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Frontiers in Flight Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base is almost here!. It’s the first time in four years that folks from around the area will get to come out and see it, and this morning we’re bringing you the details if you want to check out some amazing aerial feats -- including from the Thunderbirds!
tsnews.com
Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark
I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at El Sonorense
I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
KWCH.com
Infant killed in Hays house fire
The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Wild West Days returns to Old Cowtown this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Midwest’s largest gathering of Old West reenactors is returning to Old Cowtown this weekend. Wild West Days are the annual fundraiser for the Cowtown Museum. Saturday and Sunday, visitors can see historical encampments and enjoy special demonstrations, first-person presentations, shows, and raffles. Reenactors will be on site, portraying various historical […]
wichitabyeb.com
El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited
I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
KWCH.com
REcan for NEXTGEN TV
Visit Wichita says the growing number of events will benefit the Wichita economy. The Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
KAKE TV
Wichita boy hit by car is medically sedated 'so his brain can heal'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was hit by a car in west Wichita on Tuesday say the fifth-grader is medically sedated so his brain can heal. At last update from Wichita police and Nathan Veith’s parents, he is critical but stable. His mother said Nathan suffered multiple facial and skull fractures in Tuesday morning’s accident, resulting in brain bleeding and swelling.
tsnews.com
Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard
GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
KWCH.com
Busy weekend a benefit for Wichita’s economy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for an indoor or outdoor event this weekend, there are plenty of options in and around Wichita. From the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base to the NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena, the number of events is in abundance.
Sedgwick County to host household hazardous waste remote collection events
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County will be hosting two household hazardous waste remote collection events in October. The first will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Spirit AeroSystems, Kansas Highway 15 & MacArthur, Lot P, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Park City […]
KAKE TV
Hutchinson brewery calls for public’s help to renew liquor license
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A local Hutchinson brewery is asking for the public's help to raise its food sales after the State denied its request to renew its liquor license. Sandhills Brewery has been open for over four years. Co-founder Pippin Williamson said he renewed the license two years ago, but when he completed the process this year, the result was much different.
Operation Blackbird free event at Cosmosphere Oct. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday, Oct. 15 will be a supersonic day at Cosmosphere with the Operation Blackbird free event. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
KWCH.com
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
Razing of Pistotnik law building related to opening of a long-awaited Wichita restaurant
Now, the restaurant is on the fast track to opening day, the owner says.
KWCH.com
Man injured in south Wichita duplex fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man suffered minor injuries in a late Friday-morning fire to a duplex in south Wichita. Crews with the Wichita Department responded to the call made a little after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark Street, southwest of East Mount Vernon and Washington.
KWCH.com
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
