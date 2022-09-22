It was in 2016 when a 70-year-old American man named Lawrence Ripple decided to rob a bank. The reason for him robbing the bank was not for money, but rather for another strange reason. He and his wife, who usually had a happy and content marriage, had been arguing a lot lately. He suffered from depression during that time and arguing with his wife worsened his condition.

