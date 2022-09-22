Read full article on original website
BBC
Glasgow students without flats told to consider quitting university
Students unable to find accommodation have been told by their university to considering deferring or even withdrawing from their studies. Hundreds of students have returned after the summer break with nowhere to stay due to a shortage of available flats and soaring rents. The situation has been described as "a...
BBC
Patient's 84-hour wait in A&E 'horrendous' - Douglas Ross
The "horrendous" case of a patient who waited 84 hours for treatment in A&E was highlighted at FMQs by the Scottish Conservative leader. Douglas Ross said research by his party had uncovered the incident which took place in Ayrshire nine months ago. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the case was...
BBC
Ucas: Fall in NI students accepted to university in 2022
There has been a fall in the number of students from Northern Ireland accepted to start university in 2022 following the return of exams. The figures have just been published by the University and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas). They also indicate there are fewer undergraduate places available at NI universities...
Who’s to blame for 12 years of desecration of our NHS? Doctors, according to Thérèse Coffey | Polly Toynbee
Yet another new health secretary has arrived with all kinds of whizzo ideas, says the Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Police launch investigation after TV host Nicky Campbell said he was 'badly beaten' in abuse at his old school in Edinburgh
A police investigation has been launched into historic claims of abuse at a top independent school after BBC presenter Nicky Campbell alleged he was seriously abused there as a schoolboy. The Radio 5 Live Breakfast host claimed he had suffered abuse during his time at Edinburgh Academy in Scotland in...
Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show.The increase means the total number of infections in the UK has also gone up – though levels are estimated to have fallen in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Some 927,900 people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week ending September 14, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The increase brings to an end a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
Medically fit patients waiting months to be discharged from England’s hospitals
Charities say social care crisis is ‘crippling patient flow’ in hospitals and has created a ‘miserable situation’
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed
A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
BBC
Coffey plans to help NHS backlog 'lacks detail', say staff and patients
Health Secretary Therese Coffey has announced a raft of measures to improve healthcare, as the NHS continues to experience unprecedented backlogs and shortages. Her measures include better access to GPs and £500m to help free up hospital beds. But how have GPs and patients responded to the announcement?. 'We...
Backlash over NHS rescue plan: Ex-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says service needs more staff NOT targets - as Therese Coffey promises to meet four-hour A&E target, introduce two-week maximum wait for GP appointment and free-up 7,000 more beds this winter
Therese Coffey's NHS rescue plan was today accused of being too focused on targets and ignoring the staffing crisis. The new Health Secretary announced an 'ABCD' strategy in the Commons to fix the crises plaguing ambulances, backlogs, care homes, doctors and dentists. It includes an 'expectation' for every patient to...
BBC
Day care centre closed unlawfully, court rules
A council failed to properly consider the needs of elderly disabled people when it closed a day care centre, a judge has ruled. Lady Carmichael said Scottish Borders Council did not contemplate the impact that closing the centre in Hawick would have on a woman with Alzheimer's. The judge ruled...
TechRadar
BT and Openreach staff will strike again in October
Frontline workers at BT and Openreach will once again go on strike in October in an ongoing dispute over pay and will be joined by hundreds of 999 call handlers. The Communications Workers Union (CWU) confirmed as many as 40,000 staff, including engineers and call centre workers, will take industrial action on 6, 10, 20, and 24 October after it failed to reach a new pay deal that takes into account the rising cost of living.
EXCLUSIVE: Royal College of GPs is advertising £316,000-a-year jobs in Canada... despite complaining about Therese Coffey's failure to address crippling staffing shortage
Britain's biggest GP body is advertising lucrative jobs abroad which pay up to three times more than the NHS, MailOnline can reveal. The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) — which represents 50,000-plus members — posts hundreds of roles on its vacancies site. One job in British Columbia,...
Midwives to vote on industrial action in bid for ‘fair and just pay award’
Midwives and maternity support workers in the NHS in England and Wales are to be balloted on industrial action over pay.The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) made the announcement after a month-long consultation saw its members overwhelmingly reject the Government’s below-inflation pay award.Two-thirds of eligible members in England and more than eight out of 10 in Wales took part in the consultation, with three-quarters saying they want to be balloted on industrial action.The RCM will announce the dates of the ballots in each country in the coming weeks.It said it wants to reassure maternity staff and women and families using...
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
BBC
Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients
A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
BBC
£500m funding to help hospitals discharge patients
A £500m fund to help get patients out of hospital is to be set up to help the NHS in England through winter. Most patients ready to leave hospital cannot be discharged immediately, often because of a lack of community support. Health Secretary Thérèse Coffey says the pot can...
