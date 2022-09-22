Midwives and maternity support workers in the NHS in England and Wales are to be balloted on industrial action over pay.The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) made the announcement after a month-long consultation saw its members overwhelmingly reject the Government’s below-inflation pay award.Two-thirds of eligible members in England and more than eight out of 10 in Wales took part in the consultation, with three-quarters saying they want to be balloted on industrial action.The RCM will announce the dates of the ballots in each country in the coming weeks.It said it wants to reassure maternity staff and women and families using...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO