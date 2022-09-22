Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
Lewis Hamilton has ‘never recognised Max Verstappen’s ability’, claims Christian Horner
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says he has never heard Lewis Hamilton praise Max Verstappen’s talent in Formula 1. Hamilton and Verstappen went toe-to-toe in a engrossing Championship battle last year, with drama throughout the season concluding with the Dutchman controversially clinching his first world title on the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The pair clashed on-track numerous times - most memorably in Silverstone, Monza and Saudi Arabia - as they battled for points throughout a thrilling campaign. Yet Verstappen’s wheel-to-wheel encounters with his closest competitor in 2022, Charles Leclerc, have been more respecful and...
Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner says Sergio Perez has been an 'incredible servant," saying the idea of 'teammates' is misleading
Sergio Perez is one of the best drivers in the world, but his first priority is helping Max Verstappen and Red Bull win championships.
Lewis Hamilton says missing out on world title in Abu Dhabi has only ‘encouraged longer stay’ in F1
Lewis Hamilton says missing out on his eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last year has only motivated him to continue his F1 journey as Mercedes target a return to the top.The seven-time world champion was controversially denied in his thrilling battle with Max Verstappen on the final lap in Abu Dhabi in 2021 while this year, Mercedes have struggled to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari and, with six races to go, face their first winless season since 2011. But despite 37-year-old Hamilton lying a lowly sixth in the Drivers Championship, the Brit insists he is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring
Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
Lionel Messi ‘earned PSG £610MILLION just by joining’ with 60 per cent of shirts sold having Argentina legend’s name on
IN his first year at Paris Saint-Germain, it appears Lionel Messi was more influential off the pitch than he was on it. Messi, 35, left Barcelona last summer with the club unable to extend his contract due to their crippling financial problems. PSG swooped for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner,...
UEFA・
Roger Federer Inspires One-Off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance
It's little wonder that tennis superstar Roger Federer and Mercedes-Benz have had a relationship that spans 14 years. Like the sleek S-Class that has dismantled the competition for years with a nonchalant, polished effortlessness, Federer has done much the same on tennis courts around the world, underlined by his 20 grand slam titles.
'Time will tell whether I get bored': Sebastian Vettel leaves the door open for a future role in F1 as he prepares for retirement at the end of the season
Sebastian Vettel has refused to rule out returning to Formula One in the future. Vettel, who won four successive world championships between 2010 and 2013, is set to retire at the end of the current campaign. The 35-year-old is looking forward to being able to spend more time with his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roger Federer helps confused Andy Murray identity London landmark
Roger Federer jumped in to help confused British tennis star Andy Murray identify one of London’s landmark buildings.“What building is that?,” Mr Murray can be heard wondering aloud among a group of journalists - later asking “what happened to it.”Swiss-born Mr Federer promptly informs the Scottish athlete that the building was, in fact, The Shard.Both athletes were in London ahead of the Laver Cup, which kicks off on Friday, 23 September.The men’s doubles in the tournament will see Mr Federer’s last match before he enters his recently announced retirement.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer says he will ‘grieve’ tennis in his retirementRoger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray saysRoger Federer says he will ‘grieve’ tennis in his retirement
Nicholas Latifi to leave Williams at the end of 2022 F1 season
Nicholas Latifi will leave Williams at the end of the 2022 F1 season, the team announced on Friday. The Canadian has spent three seasons with Williams but has only scored seven World Championship points and is currently bottom of the Driver Standings with zero points this season. The 27-year-old was beaten by reserve driver Nyck de Vries at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago, with the Dutchman finishing in the points on debut and following that race Williams have decided not to extend Latifi’s current contract. De Vries is a strong contender to take Latifi’s seat. Latifi will...
Mauricio Pochettino is open to a Premier League return despite links to Nice, but what other managers are available for the next big hot-seat opening? Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel and Marcelo Bielsa are some of the 10 biggest names still out of work
The opening weeks of the season have indicated that managers are under more pressure than ever. There have already been two sackings and managerial changes at three different clubs in the Premier League, and keeping hold of a job in the dugout does not appear to be much easier on the continent.
Formula 1: Another seat has opened up for 2023
Williams have confirmed that Nicholas Latifi will not be back with the team for the 2023 Formula 1 season, an announcement that had been expected. Earlier this summer, Williams extended the contract of Alexander Albon for the 2023 Formula 1 season and beyond. But they have opted to part ways with their other driver, Nicholas Latifi, at the end of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Bull’s Christian Horner Regrets Passing on Oscar Piastri
The Contract Recognition Board ultimately upheld McLaren’s contract with the F2 champion instead of Alpine’s.
SB Nation
Lewis Hamilton: ‘I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon’
With the 2022 Formula 1 season entering its final stretch, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton addressed both his season, and his future, in a recent sitdown with Formula1.com. In the discussion, the driver outlined what a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 World Championship would mean to him, his future in the sport and his future with the Mercedes racing team.
NFL・
Red Bull boss Christian Horner once had to punish his star drivers like school kids to remind them that F1 is a team sport
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo had to apologize to all 800 co-workers and later were forced to pay for the team's holiday party.
Roger Federer set for farewell doubles with long-term rival Rafael Nadal in London... as the two legends team up for Swiss star's swansong in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena
His voice cracking with emotion, Roger Federer contemplated 15 months of pain and a likely farewell playing alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss master, 41, will strike his final shots, with that serene kind of anger, on Friday evening at the Laver Cup in London. It could well be in the company of his oldest rival.
Manchester City's global empire to expand even further... with the club's owners set to purchase Brazilian second division side Bahia to add their 12TH team to their growing stable
Manchester City owners are set to expand their global stable of clubs to 12 with the purchase of Bahia in Brazil. Sportsmail understands a deal to take over the second division club is at an advanced stage, with key meetings set to take place this week in a bid to ratify an agreement.
Andy Murray admits Roger Federer’s Laver Cup farewell has him thinking about retirement as Brit aims to go out on a high
ANDY MURRAY says Roger Federer’s finale on Friday has made him think about his own retirement plans — and how to go out on a high. More than 24 years after he made his debut, Swiss maestro Fed signs off by partnering his great rival Rafa Nadal in the Laver Cup doubles.
Comments / 0