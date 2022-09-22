ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hppr.org

‘It’s a rollercoaster': Texas families of trans youth are in limbo as state investigations continue

A Travis County district court judge issued a temporary injunction on Friday in the PFLAG v. Abbott case. That briefly stopped the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from investigating families of trans youth who are a part of PFLAG, a national organization that supports LGBTQ+ families. But the state appealed the decision later that evening, which means investigations can continue.
hppr.org

Layoffs at Emporia State have tenured faculty across Kansas wondering if they're next

WICHITA, Kansas — Last week, Emporia State University professor Max McCoy penned a column that began, “I may be fired for writing this.”. McCoy, Emporia State’s sole journalism professor and advisor to the student newspaper, was among 33 faculty members laid off as part of a large-scale restructuring in response to declining enrollment. His column had criticized the move and university leadership.
