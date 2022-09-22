Read full article on original website
Gov. Greg Abbott asked donors to help pay for busing migrants. The response isn't covering the bills
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been railing against migrants coming to the border and blaming the federal government for not doing enough to stop them. And after launching a controversial program to bus the migrants to other states, he appealed to private donors to help cover the transportation costs. But...
Women in Texas face higher poverty rates, a result of policy choices and systemic barriers
The Texas Women’s Foundation has been drawing attention to the economic issues facing women in Texas for years, focusing on four “pillars” that produce financial security: education, child care, health insurance and housing. Dena Jackson, the foundation’s chief strategy officer, said these bread-and-butter issues haven’t always gotten...
Latest statewide poll shows majority of Texans think state is headed in the wrong direction
A majority of Texans think the state is headed in the wrong direction and an even larger number believe elected officials are not doing enough to prevent mass shootings, according to the results of a statewide poll released Monday. The findings also showed that Texans are mixed when asked about...
‘It’s a rollercoaster': Texas families of trans youth are in limbo as state investigations continue
A Travis County district court judge issued a temporary injunction on Friday in the PFLAG v. Abbott case. That briefly stopped the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from investigating families of trans youth who are a part of PFLAG, a national organization that supports LGBTQ+ families. But the state appealed the decision later that evening, which means investigations can continue.
Kansas poll: Gov. Laura Kelly holds narrow lead in gubernatorial race against Derek Schmidt
TOPEKA — A new poll of likely Kansas voters released Wednesday indicated Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly held a narrow lead over Republican nominee Derek Schmidt in a heated contest to be decided in less than two months. Kelly, who is seeking a second term as governor, was favored by...
Kansas nursing homes are closing because they can’t find enough workers
WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas finds itself in a budding nursing home crisis. A lack of workers and money troubles forced dozens of nursing homes and assisted living centers to close their doors during the pandemic, and more look doomed to follow. Homes that remain open stand more than twice...
Kansas inmates say medical care is so bad ‘they will let someone die in here before they try to help’
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
Layoffs at Emporia State have tenured faculty across Kansas wondering if they're next
WICHITA, Kansas — Last week, Emporia State University professor Max McCoy penned a column that began, “I may be fired for writing this.”. McCoy, Emporia State’s sole journalism professor and advisor to the student newspaper, was among 33 faculty members laid off as part of a large-scale restructuring in response to declining enrollment. His column had criticized the move and university leadership.
