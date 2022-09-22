ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Blake Snell, Padres send Cards to third straight shutout loss

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBTIN_0i5OXnkT00

Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Austin Nola singled home the only run in the second as the San Diego Padres beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday.

The Padres blanked the Cardinals for a second straight night. St. Louis took a third consecutive shutout loss for the first time since the final three games of the 2015 season.

San Diego (83-66) logged its fifth straight win — and third shutout victory in four games — to remain 1 1/2 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies (81-67) in the chase for the for the second National League wild card. The Padres are five games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers (79-70), who are currently fourth in the race for three wild cards.

The first-place Cardinals (87-63) lead Milwaukee by 7 1/2 games in the NL Central.

Snell retired 20 of the first 22 Cardinals he faced, walking Nolan Arenado in the second and Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth. He had retired 10 straight when Albert Pujols grounded a two-out single to right in the seventh.

Snell (8-9) wound up allowing two hits and two walks in seven innings while equaling his career high with 13 strikeouts. He threw 117 pitches, with 70 going for strikes.

His performance extended the scoreless-innings streak for Padres starting pitchers to 27 2/3 innings dating back to when Snell gave up a solo homer to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker in the fourth inning on Friday.

Snell came out on top in a pitching duel with Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas (11-13), who allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

The Padres scored the game’s only run in the second inning.

Josh Bell reached first with one out on a fielding error by Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman. Ha-Seong Kim followed with a single to right, moving Bell to third. Wil Myers then hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Paul DeJong, who threw out Bell at the plate with Kim moving to second. Nola followed with a line-drive single to center, scoring Kim.

Roberto Suarez worked a perfect eighth for the Padres. Josh Hader, with the help of a diving catch by Juan Soto in right, worked a perfect inning for his 34th save and second in four games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Austin Township, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Juan Soto
FOX Sports

Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Diamondbacks#Rockies#The San Diego Padres#Cardinals#The Philadelphia Phillies#National League#The Nl Central
FOX Sports

St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
FOX Sports

Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

77K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy