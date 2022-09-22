ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Grand jury indicts Big Island kidnapping suspect

By Manolo Morales
 2 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury has indicted Duncan Mahi for the alleged kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on the Big Island. Mahi faces 11 felony charges. Some of the evidence was presented at a preliminary hearing before the indictment happened.

52-year-old Duncan Mahi was back in Kona District Court facing charges of kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening. Big Island Police testified on some of the evidence recovered at Anaehoomalu Bay, where the kidnapping allegedly occurred on Friday.

That’s where they found the victim’s boyfriend, who was bound with tape and zip ties.

“There was tape on the head around the crown stuck pretty tightly to his hair and I took the pieces of tape out of his hair,” said Mary Midkiff, evidence specialist with Hawaii Island Police.

Police officers also testified that they recovered surveillance footage from the shops in the Waikoloa area, which prosecutors said showed the car Mahi was driving had been in the area at the time of the kidnapping.

“It depicts a vehicle that matched the suspects’ vehicle at 1320 entering the area and leaving the area at approximately 1452,” said Det. Blayne Matsui.

Police said witnesses identified the vehicle as a white Honda CRV.

“There was a witness who had taken photographs of this vehicle on the Hilo side by Café Pesto,” said Det. Brandon Mansur.

Court records said pieces of blue tape and plastic zip ties were also found in the Honda. Later in the day prosecutors were able to indict Mahi through a grand jury. So that eliminates the need for the victims to testify at the preliminary hearing.

Comments / 2

Peter Chan
2d ago

I hope this guy will stay in the prison for rest of his life, he shouldn’t return to our community.

Reply(1)
3
