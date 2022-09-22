In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, a Joe Thornton return for the 2022-23 season has not been ruled out just yet. Meanwhile, former Shark Evander Kane has settled his grievance with the organization. In other news, general manager Mike Grier let it be known his team would not be headed to play in Czechia for the start of the 2022-23 season if Russian players aren’t able to enter the country. Last but not least, after trade speculation throughout the summer, defenseman Radim Simek appears committed to remaining in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO