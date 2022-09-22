Read full article on original website
Celtics icon Paul Pierce gets destroyed on Twitter for hot take on Ime Udoka scandal
Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce has chimed in on the Ime Udoka scandal that has rocked the basketball world. After getting caught having an illicit affair with a female staffer, the Celtics head coach is now awaiting what has been dubbed as a “significant suspension” for his transgression. If you ask Pierce, however, he believes […] The post Celtics icon Paul Pierce gets destroyed on Twitter for hot take on Ime Udoka scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
markerzone.com
FLAMES DARRYL SUTTER TAKES A SHOT AT MATTHEW TKACHUK DURING PRESS CONFERENCE
One of the biggest stories of this past off season was, of course, the Matthew Tkachuk trade. Tkachuk decided he didn't want to stay with the Calgary Flames any longer. He was eventually shipped to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a draft pick. Even...
NHL・
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start of the season. While there is […] The post Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
MacKinnon Shines Bright at Avalanche Training Camp
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche took to the ice for a two-day training camp at Family Sports Center in Centennial, Colorado, this week. The sessions were open to the public, and this report focuses on the second day of camp, Friday, Sept. 23. Skaters were divided into two...
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics […] The post ‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation
The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a […] The post ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins
The Philadelphia Flyers open their six-game preseason schedule with an exhibition game against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+ with a radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
‘It’s up to me’: Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson gets brutally honest on push for NHL job
The Detroit Red Wings have kicked off their training camp proceedings in preparation for the 2022-23 season. And one of the most intriguing names fighting for a roster spot is last year’s sixth overall pick, Simon Edvinsson. Edvinsson, fresh off a performance at the World Juniors, is turning his focus to winning a job on […] The post ‘It’s up to me’: Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson gets brutally honest on push for NHL job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Ovechkin focusing on winning Stanley Cup again, not catching Howe
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin began his 18th NHL training camp Thursday not focused on the 21 goals he needs to score to catch Gordie Howe for second in NHL history, but thinking more about the number of chances he has left to win the Stanley Cup again with the Washington Capitals.
markerzone.com
JAGR ON CHARA: 'NOBODY BELIEVED IN HIM, THEY LAUGHED AT HIM'
Call this a case of greatness recognizing greatness. NHL legend Jaromir Jagr has commented on the retirement of defenceman Zdeno Chara, who decided to call it a career earlier this week after close to 1700 regular season games in the NHL, along with another 200 playoff games. Jagr had high praise for Chara, but said no one in Slovakia believed he could make it to the NHL when he was younger because they thought his size would make him slow and uncoordinated.
NHL・
Albert Pujols drops heartfelt take on joining 700 HR club that Dodgers, Cardinals fans will love
Albert Pujols has achieved baseball immortality. The legendary St. Louis Cardinals slugger became the fourth member of the 700 home run club on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was an amazing moment for Pujols, who has been revitalized in his final season playing in the MLB. After...
The Hockey Writers
Sharks News & Rumors: Thornton, Kane, Grier & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, a Joe Thornton return for the 2022-23 season has not been ruled out just yet. Meanwhile, former Shark Evander Kane has settled his grievance with the organization. In other news, general manager Mike Grier let it be known his team would not be headed to play in Czechia for the start of the 2022-23 season if Russian players aren’t able to enter the country. Last but not least, after trade speculation throughout the summer, defenseman Radim Simek appears committed to remaining in San Jose.
NHL
Lambert Begins Life in the Fast Lane
Lane Lambert begins life as the Islanders Head Coach with spirited skate to start training camp. Lane Lambert took the ice at Day 1 of New York Islanders Training Camp as an NHL Head Coach for the first time in his coaching career on Thursday. By all accounts, it was...
NHL
Landeskog likely to miss start of season for Avalanche with injury
DENVER -- Gabriel Landeskog is not expected to be ready for the start of the season for the Colorado Avalanche because of a lower-body injury. Landeskog missed the final 23 games of the 2021-22 regular season after he had knee surgery March 14. He returned for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games, helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup. The 29-year-old forward, who is Avalanche captain, was frequently absent from morning skates during the playoffs in an effort to manage his recovery.
NBC Sports
Bruins training camp: Four young players who could make the NHL roster
The Boston Bruins need to do a better job drafting younger players, developing them and giving them a real opportunity to showcase their talents at the NHL level. A failure in recent years to accomplish these objectives has forced the team to plug roster holes, especially in the bottom-six, via free agency and the trade market. That's not sustainable.
Ime Udoka had an ‘intimate relationship’ with female Celtics staffer
The mystery surrounding Ime Udoka’s violation of Boston Celtics’ team policy didn’t last very long. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the looming suspension for Udoka involves an alleged intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff. Via Shams: “Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female […] The post Ime Udoka had an ‘intimate relationship’ with female Celtics staffer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics officially suspend Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
The Boston Celtics have made it official as they officially announce what many have been expecting. Head coach Ime Udoka will now be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season after team officials learned about his illicit affair with a Celtics staffer. The Celtics made their official statement on Twitter: “The Boston Celtics announced today that […] The post Celtics officially suspend Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant appears to have taken being ranked NBA’s eighth-best player personally
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, ESPN decided to roll out its list of the top 100 players in the league. One of the more surprising rankings was Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant coming in at eighth on the list. Many people were confused with how Durant could be that low, including Durant himself.
NBA・
