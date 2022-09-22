ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘My Little Mermaid is Black’ | Episode 86

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
 2 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion chats with Hilary and Chelsea Clinton and discusses how she deals with backlash.  Also, Halle Bailey’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ debut had the internet in shambles.  If you’re looking to take that next step with your bae, Lore’l and Eva break down important questions you need to ask first. Plus, how is it possible to give birth to a set of twins with different dads? Find out how this can happen and more in this week’s episode.

The Final Question To Undress got real.  When is the right and wrong time to propose?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s officially Fall and the temperatures are cooling down. Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

