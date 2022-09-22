ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

Hypothyroidism Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know

Hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) is a common hormonal condition. One in 300 people in the United States is diagnosed with hypothyroidism. Females and people over age 65 are the groups most often diagnosed with hypothyroidism. While there is no cure, treatment can restore hormone levels and reduce symptoms. This article...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Long-Term Brain Problems: Strokes, Depression, Anxiety, Migraines

Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Presbyopia#Res#Drugs#Medical Services#General Health#Vuity
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Ovarian Dermoid Cysts

Ovarian dermoid cysts (mature cystic teratomas) are usually asymptomatic. When symptoms do occur, they include pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis and a mass that you or your healthcare provider can feel upon examination. Severe symptoms such as intense pain and fever may be caused by growing cysts or...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
sciencetimes.com

Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications

Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Trazodone Commonly Used Off-Label for Insomnia

NEW ORLEANS -- The antidepressant trazodone is no stranger to off-label use, especially for insomnia, a real-world study found. Among 1.4 million patients identified from U.S. medical and pharmacy claims data, over 100,000 were prescribed trazodone. Of these, 61% were diagnosed with depression within the previous 12 months, 39% were diagnosed with insomnia within the previous 6 months, and 22% were diagnosed with both, reported William V. McCall, MD, of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
curetoday.com

FDA Approves Pedmark to Prevent Chemotherapy-Induced Hearing Loss in Children

The Food and Drug Administration approved Pedmark for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in pediatric patients with localized, nonmetastatic solid cancers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pedmark (sodium thiosulfate) to prevent ototoxicity (hearing and/or balance issues) associated with cisplatin treatment for children aged one month or older who have localized, nonmetastatic solid cancers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about medications for diabetic neuropathy

Diabetic neuropathy is a common complication of diabetes. It refers to nerve damage due to long periods of high blood sugar levels. In addition to controlling blood sugars, some medications are available to help manage neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy is a potential complication of diabetes. Over time, high blood sugar levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
science.org

Gastric dysfunction in patients with chronic nausea and vomiting syndromes defined by a noninvasive gastric mapping device

Nausea and vomiting syndromes (NVSs) are heterogenous and difficult to diagnose. Body surface gastric mapping (BSGM) uses electrodes to monitor gastric activity to uncover aberrant gastric electrical patterns. Here, Gharibans et al. used the Gastric Alimetry BSGM system consisting of an array of electrodes worn over the stomach region, a reader, and a symptom-logging app to study NVS. Over the course of a test meal, differences in myoelectrical activity were detected in 43 patients with NVS compared to controls. Within patients with NVS, they identified two subgroups, one of which had comparable spectral and spatial metrics to controls. In patients with abnormal spectral and spatial metrics, severity of gastrointestinal symptoms correlated with BSGM metrics. This noninvasive mapping system could help characterize gastric dysmotility.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HealthCentral.com

How Long Does It Take for Lyrica to Work?

This drug can help treat pain from conditions like fibromyalgia and diabetic neuropathy. Here’s what to know about how it works, side effects, and more. When you’re dealing with a chronic condition—especially one that involves ongoing pain—symptom relief is a top priority. Lyrica (pregabalin) is one drug you may be prescribed to help reduce pain and other symptoms in certain diagnoses. If your doctor has discussed this drug with you or prescribed it to help manage your chronic condition, it’s normal to have questions—like, how long before I feel some relief? Here’s everything you need to know about Lyrica, including why it’s prescribed, how it works, and potential side effects.
HEALTH
Healthline

Overview of Refractory Gout

Gout is the most common type of inflammatory arthritis in the world and is caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in your joints. These crystals form when there’s too much uric acid in your blood. In the United States, gout affects. 5%. of the population. Of those...
WEIGHT LOSS
verywellhealth.com

Endometriosis: What You Need to Know

Endometriosis is a gynecologic disorder that affects people with a uterus and ovaries. The condition occurs when tissue that normally lines the uterus (endometrium) grows outside of the uterus and can impact surrounding organs, such as ovaries, bowel, bladder, and fallopian tubes. Approximately 1 in 10 people with a uterus...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Plummer Disease?

Plummer disease is a condition that causes hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). With Plummer disease, nodules in the thyroid gland produce excess thyroid hormones. This condition also is known as toxic multinodular goiter. One or more nodules on the thyroid that overproduce thyroid hormones can cause hyperthyroidism. If the condition involves multiple...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Diabetic Macular Edema

Diabetic macular edema (DME) is a buildup of fluid in the macula—the part of your eye that processes what you see directly in front of you. DME can cause blurry vision or even blindness and is a complication of uncontrolled type 1 or type 2 diabetes. This article discusses...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about sensorineural hearing loss

SNHL is a type of hearing loss that occurs as a result of inner ear damage. It can develop when tiny hairs — stereocilia — become damaged and die off. These hairs are in a part of the inner ear called the cochlea. People may not notice any hearing loss until more than.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

What to know about a mass on the kidney

Kidney masses, or tumors, are growths that develop on the kidney. They can be cancerous or benign. In some cases, they may indicate an infection. Doctors can diagnose a mass on the kidney using imaging tests such as ultrasound, MRI, or CT scans. The treatment will vary depending on the type of growth.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Affect the Eyes?

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of inflammatory arthritis that typically affects the spine. This condition can cause issues with other joints of the body, and some internal organs, including the eyes. Of those affected by AS, around one-third also have uveitis (inflammation inside the eye). This article discusses uveitis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy