President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation
United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Biden's handling of the economy put to the test; Americans weigh in
People in New York and San Francisco graded how well President Biden has handled the economy. "Horrible. I don't even want to comment on that," Keith told Fox News in San Francisco. "I don't even know if Biden's conscious sometimes." But Susan, of San Francisco, thought problems with the economy...
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
The US is adding millionaires at the fastest rate this century while the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
As Americans are grappling with rising prices across the economy, the rich are getting richer. In 2021, the US added 2.5 million "new millionaires," according to Credit Suisse's annual wealth report released Tuesday, accounting for nearly half of the global increase of 5.2 million. Per the report, this growth marked...
Pandemic unemployment benefits fraud may top $45 billion, federal watchdog says
Some $45.6 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulently paid to criminals between March 2020 and April 2022, the US Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General said in a memorandum on Thursday. It's the latest report to identify widespread schemes to steal money from a variety of federal relief programs.
Interest rate hikes may bite Biden
Along with inflation, a one-two punch to Democrats' economic record.
Lavrov, at the UN, pledges 'full protection' for any territory annexed by Russia
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday said regions of Ukraine where widely-derided referendums are being held would be under Russia’s “full protection” if they are annexed by Moscow, amid fears Russia could further escalate the conflict and even use nuclear weapons.
Swiss central bank enacts biggest-ever hike to key rate
GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s central bank carried out the biggest hike ever to its key interest rate Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in aggressive moves to clamp down on inflation. The Swiss National Bank could not rule out that further increases beyond the rise of three-quarters of a percentage point “will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term,” said Thomas Jordan, chairman of SNB governing board. It aims to cool off inflation that came in at 3.5% in August, which is much lower than the record 9.1% in the 19 neighboring European Union countries that use the euro. The Swiss rate increased from minus 0.25% to 0.5%, ending several years of negative interest rates — a testament to the stable growth, low-inflation environment, coupled with Switzerland’s appeal as a safe haven for assets.
Goldman Bribery Settlement Is Florida Law Firm’s Latest Big Win
Goldman agreed to $80 million settlement in 1MDB bribery suit. Shareholder derivative litigators behind suit could get $20 million. In the 16 years since lawyers Maya Saxena and Joseph White left a troubled securities litigation powerhouse to launch their own firm, they have targeted corporate wrongdoing to rake in serious cash.
Labor Department watchdog identifies $45 billion of potential pandemic unemployment fraud
The Labor Department inspector general on Thursday identified $45.6 billion in potential unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic, a figure that far exceeds past estimates. A sweeping federal relief package signed by former President Trump in March 2020 expanded the ability for individuals to receive unemployment benefits, leading more than...
Asylum claimants’ hotel bills cost nearly £1.3billion per year, shock report claims
ASYLUM claimants’ hotel bills cost nearly £1.3billion per year, a shock report claims. Analysis suggests 25,000 are in short-term lodgings, at £4,300 a month each. Another 80,000 are in longer-term housing, which could cost an extra £550million per year. Total asylum costs have hit £2billion for...
Capito Calls Out Biden Administration for Celebrating While Inflation Rises and American Families Struggle
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today delivered remarks on the Senate floor discussing the latest with inflation and the impact it has had on West Virginia and the rest of the country. Last week, the August 2022 Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed inflation rose...
Report: A "rough road" ahead for Hawaii's economy
(The Center Square) - Economists at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization say they are more pessimistic about the state's economic future. Inflation, an almost certain recession in 2023 and global conditions are impacting Hawaii, researchers said in a report released Friday. Covid-19 is no longer seen as a...
