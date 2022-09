The Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend. Mike McDaniel’s team enters this week having completed a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Miami’s defense was worrisome for most of the game, giving up 38 points, but they also made two big fourth-down stops. At the same time, Tua Tagovailoa’s unit looked to find their groove, scoring five touchdowns in their last six drives.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO