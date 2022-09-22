Read full article on original website
ksl.com
'It's just amazing': Utah's 20 new state flag semifinalist designs reach state Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY — Angelina Nading beams as she runs over to a set of 20 flags aligned near the steps of the state Capitol on Thursday. Nading, a junior at Uintah High School in Vernal and a member of the city's youth city council, immediately sifts through the designs searching for a blue flag with eight stars circling an old beehive design. It's a design she created after attending a flag design workshop earlier this year, as state leaders asked Utahns to submit designs for a new state flag.
KUTV
Utah school districts facing child aftercare crisis due to shortage of qualified employees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah school districts are experiencing a child aftercare crisis after having trouble finding people to do the job. When Liesl Einerson and her family moved to Utah, they soon learned, childcare options where limited. She instantly got on a waiting list to help take...
DWR launches first drone law enforcement team
SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to expand its law enforcement investigative methods, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recently launched its first conservation officer drone team. The new […]
KUTV
GALLERY: Top 20 flags on display at Utah Capitol as state prepares to ditch current design
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Submissions for the next Utah State Flag have been narrowed down to a final 20, which will be on display at the Utah State Capitol Building starting Thursday. A state committee made the decisions on the finalists, and they're asking for the public to...
ksl.com
Lao-American Buddhist Monks Council gathers in Utah for 1st time at celebration of new temple
SALT LAKE CITY – The Lao-American Buddhist Monks Council held its annual general conference at the Utah Capitol for the first time in history on Thursday. Monks in the council came from across the nation to gather in the Capitol building with members of the Buddhist community in Utah to celebrate the construction of the new Wat Lao Buddharam Buddhist temple located in West Valley City. This temple is the largest Buddhist temple in the state.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: No, really, why are Utah gas prices still higher than the national average?
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — It’s the most common question KSL receives from viewers: Why are gas prices in Utah so much higher than in other parts of the country?. The questions aren’t without reason. While the rest of the country has seen a drastic reprieve in gas prices, Utah lags significantly behind.
POLL: What's your favorite proposed Utah state flag?
Utah's candidates for a new state flag have been narrowed down to 20. Now we're asking which one you'd like to see flying over the State Capitol.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Countries Utah imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KUTV
White Utah woman shares journey of discovering her Black roots
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A white woman who was raised in Utah shares her experience as she learns more about her Black roots along the way. A wise man from centuries gone by once said "to everything there is a season. A time to get, and a time to lose."
kslnewsradio.com
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
Fire continues to burn at southeastern Utah coal mine
Smoke is still coming out of an underground mine in southeastern Utah from a fire that has been burning since Tuesday.
ksl.com
No discrimination found in investigation triggered by Utah teacher's social media video
MILLCREEK — An investigation has found "no discrimination of any kind" in the classroom of a teacher who was placed on paid leave after Granite School District officials learned of a video on her personal social media account in which she stated her classroom was "built for nonwhite students."
ksl.com
Housing market needs 'difficult correction,' Fed says. In Utah, it's already happening
SALT LAKE CITY — After announcing another 0.75% hike to its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday amid the Federal Reserve's fight with inflation, the Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. housing market will likely go through a "difficult correction" before achieving "better balance." What does that mean?. Well,...
Wine clubs are now available to Utahns, thanks to local wine brokerage
PARK CITY, Utah – Over two years after Utah State legislature passed House Bill 157, which allowed ‘wine of the month’ clubs in the state, it is now possible to […]
Lao-Americans celebrate the largest Buddhist temple newly constructed in Utah
Lao-Americans from across the country celebrated at the Capitol today to recognize and bless the newly constructed temple.
kjzz.com
Drought conditions improve across Utah compared to same time last year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said drought conditions across Utah have improved over this time last year. However, all of the state is still experiencing drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, there are five levels of drought: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional. The most recent...
KSLTV
‘They’re all in imminent danger’: Video shows violence after Utah prison allowed gangs to mingle
DRAPER, Utah – Grainy video captured by surveillance cameras inside the former state prison in Draper shows cell doors pop open. Seconds later, the fighting starts. Utah’s Department of Corrections refused to hand over the surveillance video in response to a public records request, but KSL was rolling when portions of the footage were shown in open court.
KSLTV
More fast chargers for electric vehicles coming to Utah with $86 million investment
SALT LAKE CITY — Two agencies are making major investments in fast chargers for electric vehicles across Utah. That will make road trips to national parks and through rural parts of the state more feasible. Their goal is to eliminate range anxiety while speeding up adoption of EVs. Rocky...
KUTV
Utah Food Bank demands grow as inflation becomes more difficult to navigate
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Inflation has more people turning to resources such as the Utah Food Bank to get by. The food bank was looking forward to seeing needs slow down after the pandemic. They say with inflation, the need has continued to grow as people have been trying to get back on their feet since 2020.
Audit finds problems with inland port's contracts, tax dollar spending
A legislative audit has identified problems with how the inland port authority selects contracts and spends taxpayer dollars.
