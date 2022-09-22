Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Best Parks in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
'The shortest tour of all time': This may be New York City's smallest apartment
It measures just 80 square feet, or about the size of a parking spot, and is said to be the smallest unit available in the city.
behindthescenesnyc.com
3 New Must-Visit Buildings in NYC With Amazing Architectural Features
Today, we can to share with you 3 new must-visit building in NYC with amazing architectural features! The city has so many amazing buildings, so be sure to look up, as you walk!. There are over 6,400 high rise buildings in NYC. While some of the most famed include that...
Eater
This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC
Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
Early Addition: Amy Cooper, aka "Central Park Karen," lost her defamation lawsuit against her former employer
Because Train Daddy is leaving London and coming back to the U.S. for an unspecified reason, here are your early links: Wall Street bull defaced, Central Park Karen loses defamation suit, maybe we should move MSG, and more. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
cityandstateny.com
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets
NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
New York City opening 'humanitarian relief centers' for asylum seekers amid surge of migrant buses
Two centers will open in the coming weeks. Orchard Beach will open first, serving adults, and a second location is still being finalized.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
ocj.com
A love story two centuries in the making
I was a bit surprised this summer when I called about a Historic Ohio Farm story and the phone was answered by a man with a distinct East Coast accent. I was even more surprised when I learned of the farm’s unique love story. Steve Garguillo grew up in...
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
These restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
New York City synagogues under tight security ahead of Jewish High Holy Days
Synagogues will be under tight security in New York City with the approach of the Jewish High Holy Days Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur as the city grapples with a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes.
José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky
On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group. “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
NYC School Staffer Out After Project Veritas Targets Her in Hidden Camera Op
The release of a heavily-edited video appearing to show an administrator at a New York City private school discussing “sneaking” a political “agenda” into the classroom, as well as disparaging Republicans and “white boys,” has resulted in the staffer’s departure from the institution. In a letter shared by a New York Post journalist on Thursday, the president of Trinity School announced that Jennifer Norris was “no longer employed” at the academy. “Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence towards any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” the letter read. The footage...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
therealdeal.com
Short-term rental company taking over Midtown hotel
A short-term rental company is zeroing in on New York City’s hotel market, signing two leases in the span of a week. Miami-based CorpHousing Group announced a 15-year master lease operation agreement for The Tuscany Hotel in Murray Hill. The property at 120 East 39th Street is currently a St. Giles Signature Hotel.
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.
These are the kinds of things that New Yorkers used to laugh at but now do on a regular basis. Everyone has an idea of what a New Yorker is like, what they do, and how they spend their days before they ever set foot in the city. Everyone knows that once they move to New York, they'll be exemp to the stereotypes about New Yorkers, such as shouting "I'm walkin' here" at rude drivers, dressing in all black (which is accurate), and jaywalking in front of moving traffic. However, as a person becomes familiar with the norms of the city, they alter their behavior. They internalize the culture's norms and values, even if they first found them annoying or bizarre, and become a reflection of the environment around them.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
