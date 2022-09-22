ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle of the Lakes Preview

Friday marks the 16th meeting of what has become known as “The Battle of the Lakes.” Lake Travis will host their undefeated and top ranked rival, Westlake, the three time defending 6-A State Champion. Westlake comes into this game on a 43 game winning streak, winning three state...
2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 5

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 5 of the 2022-23 season. FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 5. Killeen Harker Heights takes down Weiss. Travis...
Johnson Inducted Into Texas Athletics Hall of Honor

AUSTIN, TEXAS – California Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Robyne Johnson added yet another accolade to her impressive résumé late last week as she was honored by her alma mater and inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Honor late last week. "This means a...
Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane

AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
A Stunning Modern Farmhouse filled with Warmth and Casual Sophistication Asks $3.995 Million in Austin

The Farmhouse in Austin, a luxurious home in the Lost Creek neighborhood of West Lake Hills featuring 10′ and 11′ ceilings throughout, a dedicated gym, half bath, and oversized laundry room adjacent to the kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512-659-2111) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Austin.
PayMore bringing technology purchasing, recycling service to Round Rock in October

PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. The New York-based company will buy new, used and broken electronics to be securely recycled or traded for other merchandise. If a device cannot be purchased from a user, PayMore will still take the device for recycling, free of charge. www.paymore.com.
Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
