Wheels in motion to sell Kandiyohi County Recycling Center building
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board has begun the process of replatting the former recycling center in anticipation of putting the building up for sale. The building on 22nd Street Southwest, across from Bill Taunton Stadium, hasn't been used in 2 years since the county went to single-source recycling, and county commissioner Duane Anderson says Central Community Transit, which is located just west of the building, has expressed interest in acquiring it, but has found it hard to make it work for bus storage...
Redwood Falls "Fall Festival"
Redwood Falls "Fall Festival" Craft & Retail Vendors, Festival Food, Farmers market, Bouncy Houses, Kids activities.
Eden Valley man recognized for volunteer efforts at Meeker County Jail
(Litchfield MN-) The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the winner of this year’s Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) Jail Volunteer of the Year Award recipient is Tom Mathies of Eden Valley. Tom, a volunteer at the Meeker County Jail, was presented the award at the Jail Administrator’s Award Banquet this past Thursday night. Prior to his time volunteering in jails, Tom began volunteering time in prisons starting in the mid 80’s. Tom comes to the Meeker County Jail every Tuesday to meet with inmates in an effort to help them move forward in a positive manner. Tom was nominated by staff in the Meeker County Jail for his time, dedication, compassion and drive to help others.
Volunteers, Schult Home employees to fix up Redwood County Fairgrounds
(Redwood Falls MN-) Employees of a Redwood Falls home building company will spend this first day of fall volunteering and doing improvements at the Redwood County Fairgrounds. Scott Thomas, General Manager of Schult Homes, says they will be completing a service project for improvements at the Redwood County Fairgrounds ahead of the county's 150th anniversary...
More information released on death of Granite Falls man
(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department has released more details on the death of 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson of Granite Falls. In a news release, they say at approximately 7:16 am Saturday, family members of Knutson contacted them to report Jonathen was missing. He had left his residence on foot around 2:30 am after indicating threats of wanting to harm himself. Immediately officers, family members, first responders and volunteers began searching the city limits. Searches were conducted by air, with drones, by ground, with tracking K-9’s, and even by boat on the Minnesota river, but efforts to locate Jonathen were unsuccessful.
Deb Negen
Debra “Deb” Louise Negen, loving wife, mother of two, and beloved grandmother of four passed away unexpectedly at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 22, at the age 69. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at Svea Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, September 26, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
Event on Ukrainian culture at Litchfield Opera House Sunday
(Litchfield MN-) Gain a broader perspective of the beauty of Ukraine, its people and its culture at a free event Sunday at the Litchfield Opera House. This come-and-go event is from 1-4 p.m. You can sample Ukrainian cuisine while listening to folk music played by professional violist Svetlana Potapova Davis and enjoy peacetime photos taken by award winning photographer Ralph Hallquist. During music breaks, Hallquist and his Ukrainian wife Tetyana will give insights into Ukrainian history and culture. Local artist Nina Rutledge has donated two paintings of sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, for silent auction during the event. An optional freewill offering will be accepted for Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse, which is providing direct aid to the people of Ukraine. Davis's appearance is made possible by a donation from Paul and Pam White. The Litchfield Opera House is located at 136 North Marshall Avenue, Litchfield.
Stearns County Fire Destroys Pole Building
Fire destroyed a pole building in Stearns County Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:45am, they received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, northwest of Kimball. Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole...
Alcohol Reported in Fiery Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
A Montevideo area woman was injured and may face charges following a fiery single vehicle accident last night in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, (24) was injured when the westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left Highway 30 near Highway 59 in Mason Township, rolled and started on fire.
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
State patrol says alcohol was a factor in crash that hurt Montevideo woman
(Slayton MN-) The state patrol believes alcohol was a factor in a crash last night that injured a Montevideo woman. At 8:38 p.m. a Jeep driven by 24-year-old Katelyn Hillerud of Montevideo was westbound on Highway 30 when she left the road at Highway 59, about 5 miles north of Slayton, and rolled. Hillerud was taken to a hospital in Sioux Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE: Vehicles Moving On Highway Again
(KNSI) – Traffic is moving again on Highway 10 near 75th Street Northwest and Scenic Drive North West (near Sartell). The road was closed just before 2:00 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes involving an overturned RV and trailer. Just after 3:00 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
Body of Granite Falls man found three days after he was reported missing
The body of a 26-year-old Granite Falls man was found Tuesday, three days after he was reported missing. The family of Jonathen Andrew Knutson reported him missing Saturday after he left his house at around 2:30 a.m. that morning and had made threats of harming himself. Police searched the city...
Sauk Rapids man charged with attempted hijacking of BNSF train
(Sauk Rapids, MN) -- A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a B-N-S-F train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the B-N-S-F employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. It came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide
A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, of Winthrop was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm, which is located about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Darrell M. Fuhr
Darrell M. Fuhr, age 80 of Hutchinson, formerly of Redwood Falls, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday at Redwood Valley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials to the Redwood Area Education Foundation are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Two arrested in big drug bust in Meeker County
(Litchfield MN-) Two people are under arrest after a large drug bust in Meeker County. According to Sgt. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the C-6 Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, they performed a search warrant Friday at a home in the 63000 Block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. There they found 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psillocybin mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammo and cash believed to have been generated by drug sales. Ardoff says while methamphetamine continues to be the top drug problem in the area, fake pills containing fentanyl have been flooding this area in recent years...
Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
