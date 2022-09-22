Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVCFOX
2 men injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, says Hamilton Co. OEM
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men were injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, Hamilton County OEM says. Several agencies responded to a high fall accident located on 354 Montlake Road at the base of the mountain:. One of the men, a 24-year-old, fell 30-40 feet and hit...
WTVCFOX
East Ridge High School students protest arrest incident, McRae steps down as SRO
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Tyler McCrae's attorney says the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office approved his request to be removed from his SRO position and be placed back on patrol. EARLIER:. SRO Tyler McCrae's attorney says he isn't on administrative leave, but is requesting to switch back to patrol...
WTVCFOX
Video: Student arrested after assaulting Brainerd High SRO at recreation center, CPD says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 15-year-old student was arrested after assaulting an SRO outside of the Brainerd Recreation Center, Chattanooga police say. Video from CPD shows the incident. CPD says the SRO from Brainerd High School was called to the center to break up a reported fight. The fight...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Schools reviewing SRO procedures following East Ridge High arrest incident
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A viral arrest incident between an SRO and an East Ridge High School student has some asking if the way conflicts are handled in needs to change. Now, Hamilton County Schools said in a release that they will be reviewing their policies, procedures, and training concerning SRO's.
WTVCFOX
Watch: Hour-long body camera video shows more context for East Ridge High student arrest
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Body camera footage from an incident involving an SRO arresting a student at East Ridge High School has been released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The video is over an hour long and was uploaded to YouTube. An affidavit shows 18-year-old Tauris Sledge was...
WTVCFOX
Trooper, man wounded in gunfire exchange after traffic stop in Coffee County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a THP trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Coffee County on Interstate 24 Thursday night. The TBI says that preliminary information shows that around 11 p.m. Thursday troopers with THP stopped a vehicle that was driving along I-24 West in Coffee County.
WTVCFOX
'Whoever did this stole from the kids:' Booster club burglarized in Red Bank Thursday
RED BANK, Tenn. — Someone made off with more than $20,000 in equipment from the Red Bank Booster Club overnight Thursday, and Red Bank Police are now investigating, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. We spoke with Booster Club President Andy Winters late Thursday morning. He says items...
WTVCFOX
Man charged in Dade County gas station shooting Thursday, sheriff's office says
DADE COUNTY, GA. — A man is facing charges in a Dade County gas station shooting that happened Thursday, the Dade County Sheriff's Office says. They say the shooting happened at the Mapco Gas Station on Deer Head Cove Road:. When deputies arrived, DCSO says both the shooter and...
WTVCFOX
Ringgold man convicted for molesting multiple young girls, district attorney says
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A Ringgold man has been convicted for molesting multiple young girls for over a decade, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. The DA says evidence in the trial of 79-year-old Thurman Carl Coleman revealed he had engaged in a pattern of molesting these girls. Coleman knew...
WTVCFOX
Lawyer in lawsuits against East Ridge police hoping to see new chief make changes
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Clint Uselton will be taking over as the East Ridge Police Chief in October. He's worked in the city’s police department since 1999 as a patrol officer, sergeant, and lieutenant before his current position as assistant chief. His promotion comes after a series of...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage. Chatt Prep is in their first season of varsity football. The team won their first game in program history in late August against Copper Basin. Heritage beats Chattanooga Prep, 47-0.
WTVCFOX
Motorcycle accident shuts down left lanes on I-75 northbound Thursday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorcycle accident has shut down part of I-75 northbound Thursday night, Chattanooga police say. They say the three left lanes are closed right now. The accident happened near Shallowford Road. TDOT cameras show the area is backed up. We are working to learn more. This...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Ooltewah vs. Baylor
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Ooltewah vs. Baylor. The Red Raiders have been rolling this year under new head coach Erik Kimrey. They started the night 4-0. The Owls started the night looking for their first win of the season. Baylor keeps it rolling beating Ooltewah 35-0. Baylor will...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Coahulla Creek vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Sideline Wrap-up: Coahulla Creek vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. The Colts started the night 3-1. The Warriors came into the game with a 1-3 record.
WTVCFOX
Mocs shut out at Big Ten's Illinois, 31-0
CHAMPAIGN, Il. — The 9th ranked Chattanooga Mocs lose their first game of the 2022 season on the road at Illinois. It was the first time the Mocs have played the Illini. The Mocs struggled to get their offense going in Champaign. First year starting quarterback Preston Hutchinson completed...
WTVCFOX
Resident argues election commission turning off social media comments violates free speech
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — There was a heated debate over social media at Wednesday's Hamilton County election commission. A man addressing the commission argued that their decision to turn off comments on their Facebook and Twitter posts goes against the First Amendment. A spokesman says they made the informal...
