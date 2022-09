Effective: 2022-09-24 01:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Essex FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence and Southern Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coldest temperatures are expected in sheltered valley locations between 2 AM and 7 AM this morning.

