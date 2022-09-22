Effective: 2022-09-24 02:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Chemung; Delaware; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s with light winds will result in frost formation, especially in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Chemung, Otsego, Tioga, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford county. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coldest temperatures and highest risk of frost is expected in sheltered valley locations.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO