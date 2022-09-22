ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Drill Rappers Reportedly Removed From Rolling Loud New York at NYPD’s Request

Rolling Loud New York will be down a few hometown artists. According to the New York Times, multiple drill rappers say they were removed from the festival’s lineup, at the request of the NYPD. The acts include the Bronx’s Sha Ek and Ron Suno, as well as Brooklyn’s 22Gz. The latter rapper was one of five artists who were pulled from Rolling Loud New York in 2019, after authorities expressed concern over potential violence. Just days before the festival’s kickoff, the NYPD sent a letter to organizers requesting the removal of 22Gz, Pop Smoke, Casanova, Sheff G, and Don Q.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Watch Playboi Carti Bring Out Kanye West at Rolling Loud New York

Playboi Carti surprised fans during his set at Rolling Loud New York on Friday by bringing out Kanye West, as the pair performed their Donda collaboration, “Off The Grid.”. Kanye’s surprise appearance comes two months after he dropped in unannounced at Rolling Loud Miami, where he and Lil Durk performed a rendition of The Life of Pablo cut “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy