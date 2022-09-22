Rolling Loud New York will be down a few hometown artists. According to the New York Times, multiple drill rappers say they were removed from the festival’s lineup, at the request of the NYPD. The acts include the Bronx’s Sha Ek and Ron Suno, as well as Brooklyn’s 22Gz. The latter rapper was one of five artists who were pulled from Rolling Loud New York in 2019, after authorities expressed concern over potential violence. Just days before the festival’s kickoff, the NYPD sent a letter to organizers requesting the removal of 22Gz, Pop Smoke, Casanova, Sheff G, and Don Q.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO