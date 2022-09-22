ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

Jersey Township hosting September, October community meetings regarding development

By Special to Pataskala Standard
 2 days ago
Jersey Township residents will have additional opportunities to ask questions, share comments and voice concerns at any of five upcoming Community Outreach Meetings. Each meeting will include an update from the Board of Trustees regarding current and future development in the township as well as impacts to residents. Although the meetings will generally be focused on specific areas within the township (according to the schedule below), the meetings are open to all.

  • Tuesday, Sept. 27: Beaver Road, Burnside Road, Jug Street, Hidden Hills Drive, Caswell Road
  • Wednesday, Oct. 5: Miller Road, Green Chapel Road, Beech Road, U.S. 62, Bermuda Drive
  • Thursday, Oct. 6: Harrison Road, Condit Drive, Mink Street
  • Tuesday, Oct. 11: Patterson Road, Reussner Road, Alward Road, Morse Road

The Community Outreach Meetings will be held at the township offices at: 1481 Mink Street SW, Pataskala, Ohio. The Township Comprehensive Plan Survey will be available in paper form at these meetings, in addition to being available on the township’s website, www.jerseytownship.us.

Any questions can be directed to Rob Platte via email at rplatte@jerseytownship.us or phone at 740-927-0331.

Information submitted by Jersey Township.

