Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
Related
Yardbarker
The Knicks Are Doing Their Best To Hype Up A Potential Star
The New York Knicks have a few special stars on their roster right now. The team and its fans are very excited about quite a few players in New York, most notably their newcomer Jalen Brunson , who was wooed away from the Dallas Mavericks after a terrific season. But...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blackhawks, Oilers, Hurricanes, Coyotes
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe wonders if the New York Rangers added the pieces they needed to get in on the Patrick Kane sweepstakes now that they have the assets to do so. The Edmonton Oilers signed Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract extension. Will they have...
Yardbarker
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker
New York Mets All Star RF Starling Marte hopeful for imminent return
As postseason baseball looms for the New York Mets, being in prime health is key. First, though, securing the NL East is the top order of business. For the Mets to clinch the NL East, the return of All-Star right fielder Starling Marte would greatly help. Marte has been out...
RELATED PEOPLE
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Yardbarker
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
Yardbarker
Watch: Knicks’ RJ Barrett flaunts new moves in workout video
In the two-minute video, Barrett showed an array of off-the-dribble moves and step-back jumpers that were lacking in his game in his first three seasons in the league. Known for his maniacal work ethic, which constantly earned praise from New York coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett underscored the importance of summer to his growing NBA career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers won’t rely on last season’s success
The first day of New York Rangers training camp wrapped up and aside from a brief scare when Igor Shesterkin was bumped a few times during scrimmage, the team’s leaders are singing the same tune. “Last year was last year,” new captain Jacob Trouba noted. “We’ve talked about it...
Yardbarker
MacKinnon Shines Bright at Avalanche Training Camp
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche took to the ice for a two-day training camp at Family Sports Center in Centennial, Colorado, this week. The sessions were open to the public, and this report focuses on the second day of camp, Friday, Sept. 23. Skaters were divided into two...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Stars made offer for Nils Lundkvist last season, training camp schedule and notes
The Dallas Stars apparently have had interest in former New York Rangers first-round pick Nils Lundkvist dating back to his draft year in 2018. On the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, host Jeff Marek revealed that Dallas had a trade lined up with the Detroit Red Wings for the 30th pick if Lundkvist was still there. The Rangers selected him at 28, using the first-rounder they acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Ryan McDonagh blockbuster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Sabres sign GM Kevyn Adams to multi-year extension
First named general manager in January of 2020, Adams has held the role for the past two seasons. “Kevyn’s leadership and vision over the past two seasons has proven to be invaluable, and I am confident in his ability to continue to move us forward as an organization,” said Sabres owner Terry Pegula in the team’s press release.
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
The Hockey Writers
Vegas Golden Knights: 3 Major Storylines Entering 2022-23
With Vegas Golden Knights training camp getting underway on Thursday, players and personnel from around the organization are heading down to City National Arena throughout the week in preparation for the upcoming preseason. The Golden Knights will play their first preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sept. 25, with their regular season beginning on Oct. 11 against the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Offseason Full of Roster Changes
The start of the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner, and the Detroit Red Wings are coming off of an eventful offseason. There were a lot of new names picked up via free agency and trades, but there were also a handful of names leaving the roster. To put it simply, things are looking a lot different for the Red Wings heading into the new campaign.
Comments / 0