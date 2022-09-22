The City of North Miami Beach and Commissioner Fortuna Smukler have partnered with BRCAstrong to host a Recycle Shoe Drive. We invite you to donate gently worn shoes in all sizes to one of the following drop box locations: NMB City Hall 9 AM to 5 PM (Monday to Friday) NMB Library 10 AM to 7 PM (Monday to Thursday) 10 AM to 5:30 PM (Fridays) Public Service Administration (PSA) Building 9 AM to 5 PM (Monday to Friday) NMB Police Station Open 24 hours.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO