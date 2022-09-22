ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citynmb.com

A Recycle Shoe Drive

The City of North Miami Beach and Commissioner Fortuna Smukler have partnered with BRCAstrong to host a Recycle Shoe Drive. We invite you to donate gently worn shoes in all sizes to one of the following drop box locations: NMB City Hall 9 AM to 5 PM (Monday to Friday) NMB Library 10 AM to 7 PM (Monday to Thursday) 10 AM to 5:30 PM (Fridays) Public Service Administration (PSA) Building 9 AM to 5 PM (Monday to Friday) NMB Police Station Open 24 hours.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
citynmb.com

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month which brings awareness to pediatric cancer. We can all do our part to support local families and children who are affected by this disease.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy