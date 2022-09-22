Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Isbel will sit versus the Mariners' southpaw. MJ Melendez will move to left field in place of Isbel while Hunter Dozier fills the void in the lineup to play right field and hit seventh. Edward Olivares will be the Royals' designated hitter and Salvador Perez will catch for Brady Singer.

