Palm Coast, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler OARS Music Festival Draws Hundreds

Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is pleased to announce that the organization’s 2nd Annual Music Festival for recovery drew talent and over 350 attendees, which was a larger crowd than last year. The festival was held at Veterans Park, 101 N Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Monitors Tropics, Encourages Residents to Prepare for Storm

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is working closely with Emergency Management partners to monitor Tropical Depression 9. The depression has the potential to become Tropical Storm Hermine and potentially a hurricane. Current models, which can change at any time, indicate that the storm’s path may approach the state of Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

MHS Volley Ball Whiz Hits Milestone Achievement

It’s a huge milestone by any standard and Coach Dawn Moses and the team at Matanzas High School were ready to celebrate when Sydney Moses hit her 1500th assist on Thursday evening during the varsity volleyball game against Volusia County’s Atlantic High School. Moses has been coaching her...
PALM COAST, FL

