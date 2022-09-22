Read full article on original website
CNET
There's Actually a Better Place to Put Your Router to Improve Home Wi-Fi Speeds
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you're spending each day working from home, creating a network of smart home gadgets or just trying to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day, a reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected.
Digital Trends
This dongle can bring a superfast Wi-Fi 6 connection to your old computer
To upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 you would customarily need to buy an entirely new laptop or replace the Wi-Fi card in your desktop. Netgear has come up with a clever way to avoid this. The Netgear Nighthawk A8000 adapter simply plugs into any USB slot and brings instant Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to your computer.
This Netgear USB adapter adds plug-and-play Wi-Fi 6E to PCs
The big picture: Widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 7 is probably over a year away. In the meantime, Netgear has a new solution designed to make Wi-Fi 6E more accessible. The new adapter could help mitigate the strong headwinds the standard has faced since its introduction. Netgear recently introduced a USB...
CNET
The Trick to Finding Free Wi-Fi Anywhere in the World
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection, from learning online and working from home to watching our favorite shows and movies on streaming services.
Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2022
Wi-Fi 6 is the new norm when it comes to home networking equipment, thanks to increased support from devices and falling prices. Whether you're a gamer, or just need enough speed to browser the web, Wi-Fi 6 can keep your data moving better than older tech.
knowtechie.com
Review: Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System
Poor WiFi coverage can cause the dropping of video calls and low internet speeds in different parts of your house. Instead of moving your router around, a WiFi mesh system can help you solve this problem, and there’s a great low-cost option from Vilo. The Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System...
CNET
You Lost Your Wi-Fi Password, but It's OK. Your Computer's Got Your Back
You almost never think of your Wi-Fi password after setting up your devices. A friend comes over, asks you for the network password and you stumble to remember -- what was it again? Is it this number on the back of my router?. Even if you don't have the password...
MacRumors Forums
Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Deals Hit New Apple Watch SE Along With Best-Ever Prices on iPad Pro and More
Following last week's launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, this week's deals continued to focus on great discounts and promotions on the new Apple smartphones and their best accessories. You'll also find the first markdowns on the new Apple Watch SE and ongoing solid sales on iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.
3 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned On For A Longer-Lasting Battery
It’s the age-old question when you have an iPhone: how can I get my battery to last longer without having to constantly stop and charge it? Depending on the age of your device, the answer may just be that you need a new battery. But before you drop money, text experts suggest spending a little time enabling and disabling certain iPhone settings, which can actually help your battery run faster. Some settings are so taxing on your phone that they take a major toll on your device and will significantly reduce battery power. These are the three iPhone settings you should turn on (or off) for a longer-lasting battery.
Business Insider
7 ways to troubleshoot when cellular data is not working on your iPhone
If cellular data is not working on your iPhone, there are several ways to potentially resolve the issue. To fix your cellular data, try toggling both Airplane mode and Mobile Data in the Control Center and reseating your SIM card. Here are seven of the top ways to fix your...
Android Central
Bluetooth options set for ever when connected to car phone.
I think when you first pair the device there would be a prompt on phone screen or car unit to download contacts if you Skip by accident it will keep asking, try deleting the device from car unit and pairing back up as if it was first time and watch for any promps.
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
No brick in your box? These GaN chargers will juice up your phone, tablet or laptop super fast
It’s been about two years since the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google stopped including a free wall charger with new smartphones. And if you’re still missing that free brick in your box, it’s time to consider upgrading your next charger to GaN — a compact, powerful, energy efficient charging technology which can be used with any mobile device.
The Best No Wi-Fi Security Cameras for Keeping an Eye on Your RV or Vacation Home
Almost every modern security camera is designed with an internet connection in mind. The wireless connectivity makes it easy to connect and view the feed from anywhere, allowing you to stay in the know on what’s happening in your house even if from the other side of the globe. But a wireless connection isn’t possible in every situation; in fact, there are times when you specifically need a camera that doesn’t have Wi-Fi. Imagine if you have a vacation home, or you live in an RV and travel frequently — in both situations, internet access isn’t guaranteed, but you would...
Cult of Mac
AirFly 2 wireless audio adapter makes an even better AirPods add-on
AirFly 2 from Twelve South can wirelessly connect your AirPods to any audio jack, like its predecessor. But the new version has a longer battery life, adds new volume controls and more. And it even costs less. It joins other AirFly versions that offer additional capabilities. This post contains affiliate...
Best smart wall outlets 2022
Smart plugs are a great way to cheaply and easily control old, dumb electronics with voice assistants and home automation systems, but did you know that for just a bit more you can turn your actual outlets into smart outlets? We've identified what we think are some of the best smart wall outlets for your home.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Internet Where There is No Service
The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
Android Authority
How to add widgets to your iPhone lock screen
The selection is minimal right now, but the feature is great. iOS 16 has a wide variety of interesting new features, one of which expands the power of iOS widgets. Originally confined to the iOS home screen, widgets can now also be placed on the lock screen. This is great if you want to keep tabs on the weather, your Apple Watch exercise rings, or your battery level. Here is how to add widgets to your iPhone lock screen.
ZDNet
Lost remote? No problem: How to use your iPhone as a TV remote control
Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.
