I think there should be a new rule at baby showers: No more onesies. Okay, there’s nothing wrong with onesies, per se; I had plenty of them given to me. Babies do need clothes (albeit a limited amount). But what we fail to recognize when we curate baby registries full of expensive products we may or may not use and gift new parents clothing that their babies will outgrow in mere months is that the best gift a parent can receive is the gift of support.
Although we're more connected than ever, hatred and bigotry towards social groups seen as 'Other' remain rife in our world. To maintain a positive self-image, individuals may claim false positive beliefs toward such people. But new research reveals that patterns in their language can betray this dishonesty. "People lie for a reason, especially when the truth is a problem or when they want to maintain a reputation of being prosocial," University of Oregon communications researcher David Markowitz writes in his paper. In a large online experiment, Markowitz asked 1,169 volunteers to rank from 0 to 100 how 'evolved' they thought eight different social...
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea In conversations with strangers, people tend to think they should speak less than half the time to be likable but more than half the time to be interesting, according to new research my colleagues Tim Wilson, Dan Gilbert and I conducted. But we’ve also discovered this intuition is wrong. Our paper, recently published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, sheds light on the prevalence of these beliefs and how they are mistaken in two ways. First, we found that people tend to think they should speak about...
This topic was highlighted in a recent blog post about red flags in a man and how to spot toxic Men early. Nobody goes into a relationship expecting it to be toxic. But, as we all know, bad things happen to good people. A lot of women get trapped in unhealthy relationships with men who are emotionally abusive and controlling. So then, how do you steer clear of these types of guys? By recognizing the early warning signs! Here are seven red flags every woman should look out for when dating a man.
There are many people who are currently in love relationships with people who they themselves know are not the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you are that person, you must understand the following: Your problem is not that you don’t know how to get a new boyfriend or girlfriend, your problem is that you are not looking for THE right KIND of person. If you are in a relationship with a person who wants to waste time, get into vices, be unfaithful, use drugs or other bad habits, YOU CANNOT THINK THAT YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT PERSON CHANGE.
In a recent study, researchers exposed participants to stories and instances of infidelity. Participants then experienced less commitment to their current relationship and expressed a greater desire for alternative partners. Environments that foster a greater prevalence of infidelity may make people more vulnerable to infidelity. A new study published in...
People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
Research finds that people often cheat on their partners financially. Financial infidelity involves hiding savings, debts, and spending from your partner. Keeping money-related secrets in relationships is the number-one financial deal breaker. Imagine that you have been dating someone for several years. You have gone out to lavish sushi restaurants...
My children are entering high school and middle school this year. It has been incredible watching them grow and develop into their future selves. Despite how busy our lives are, I have always tried to do my best to be a constant presence in their lives. Throughout this journey, I've had to find the parenting style that works for us. My go-to parenting style has been to take a friendly approach with, and towards, my children but I haven't been their friend.
An excerpt from How to Lose Weight for the Last Time: Brain-Based Solutions for Permanent Weight Loss. Copyright © 2022 by Katrina Ubell. Reprinted with permission of Balance Publishing. All rights reserved. “I just really like food.”. “Eating at a beautiful restaurant or tasting something different and special while...
When it comes to love, do opposites attract or do birds of a feather flock together? Surprisingly, the scientific research on romantic compatibility has produced conflicting results, with some studies suggesting that similarities in personality, demographics and attractiveness predict happily ever after, and others suggesting it's the differences that sustain a relationship.
