How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
If you need to know how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, we hear you. As much as we love bees and understand their crucial importance to our world, seeing them swarm around your hummingbird feeder can be a bit annoying, if not quite dangerous. After all, your reason for installing a hummingbird feeder in the first place was to watch hummingbirds not bees. What's to be done?
How to grow and care for Aloe vera plants: indoors and out
A favorite succulent of so many households, learning how to grow and care for Aloe vera plants is essential to keep yours happy and healthy – whether you keep them in pots or out in the yard.
Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned
I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
Make Homemade Pepper Spray for Personal Defense or Gardening
Hot pepper spray can be used for personal defense, but few people know that pepper spray can also act as a somewhat safe pesticide to protect your plants from pesky critters. Put some of that pepper spray on any vegetables or fruits you are growing. Suddenly, any pesky rabbits or grubs trying to eat your produce will be scurrying away! To create your homemade pepper spray, you are going to need the following ingredients:
Caraway's Mini Pans Prove Good Things Can Come in Smaller Packages
Whether you're a seasoned chef or are looking to try your hand at cooking, having high-quality pots and pans is essential. We love the cookware from Caraway Home because the line is made up of nontoxic, nonstick ceramic pans that you really can use for everything. Plus, the brand's expanded to bakeware and linens, which will complete your kitchen set. But today, the brand has a new launch that everyone's going to love, no matter how much prowess you have in the kitchen. The Caraway Home minis are here, and they're the perfect additions to your culinary collection.
The Best Teakettles for Gas Stoves Can Handle the Heat and Still Age Gracefully
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Reading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit “add to cart.“ That’s why we call them Simply the Best.
Wetherspoons employee spills the beans on the snappy breakfast and other secrets
Have you ever wondered how you get your breakfast so quickly in a Wetherspoons pub? How do they grill that bacon so fast and what's the key to quick eggs?. All is revealed as a staff member at the chain speaks to Channel 5. And the main ingredients in serving a prompt breakfast appear to be staff training and the humble microwave.
As Seen On Shark Tank: Turn Any Dumbbell Into A Kettlebell With The Kettle Gryp
Another day, another innovative product created to help simplify our lifestyles. While a lot of these new products seem to pop up out of the blue, many of the most innovative products have been pitched right on Shark Tank for the world to see. From BusyBox to Blanket Sweatshirt, Shark Tank has introduced us to some pretty awesome products, many of which have made daily tasks easier to manage. One of the more recent Shark Tank products to enter the SPY radar is the Kettle Gryp. This convenient workout accessory effortlessly turns any dumbbell into a kettlebell by adding a handle...
How To Remove Candle Wax From Its Container And Reuse The Jar
Do you love burning candles, but are left with a ton of jars with a layer of wax at the bottom? Well, there is an easy way to remove that wax and reuse the jar.
