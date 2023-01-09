Six places to buy indoor plants in Asheville, NC
Let’s not beat around the bush — it’s National Indoor Plant Week .
Studies have shown filling your home with plants can lower stress , improve mental health, and boost productivity
Whether you have a green thumb or you’re ready to turn over a new leaf , here are five standout spots to shop from .
Studies have shown filling your home with plants can lower stress , improve mental health, and boost productivity
Whether you have a green thumb or you’re ready to turn over a new leaf , here are five standout spots to shop from .
- Flora , 428 B Haywood Rd.|This full-service floral design studio is a veritable oasis of plants. We especially like its fresh flower subscription service.
- Rosarina Plant Shop | What began as a mobile plant shop in 2019 has grown into five locations downtown . Bonus? A portion of its sales are donated monthly to Asheville’s Racial Justice Coalition .
- Palm and Pine , 178-B Westwood Pl.|Find an impressive array of plants and accessories at this West Asheville spot, which ships nationwide and also offers a plant club subscription service .
- BB Barnes , 3377 Sweeten Creek Rd., Arden | Whether you want plants, flowers, trees, or gardening products , there’s a great chance you’ll find it at this 4-acre gardening super center .
- Rose’s Garden Shop , 211 Charlotte St. | Find an assortment of unusual plants and vintage and antique accessories at this welcoming spot.
- Chlorophyll , 585 Haywood Rd. | This West Asheville oasis offers landscape shrubbery, trees, house plants, and garden starts, as well as pottery and potting soils.
Comments / 0