The Maryville Spoofhound Soccer Team routed Savannah 8-0 at Bearcat Pitch September 19. The Spoofhounds have dominated past times against Savannah in boys soccer, and that trend continued on Monday as Maryville took care of business, forcing a mercy rule just four minutes into the second half. It was the perfect start for Maryville, as freshman forward Tuan Jacobson scored just five minutes into the match. A few minutes later senior forward Truett Haer would get in on the action. The best goal of the game came when junior midfielder Kason Teale lifted a pass into the box, finding the foot of Jacobson perfectly for him to smash home the volley to make it 3-0.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO