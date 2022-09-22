Read full article on original website
Hopkins passes ordinance to increase water, sewage, trash
At the Hopkins City Council meeting, September 12, Ordinance #476, concerning rates, reconnection charges and deposits for water, sewage services and trash pick-up, was read three times and passed unanimously. Water rates for residential users are a minimum charge of $46.30 per month which for the first 1,000 gallons. Over...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
TCW collects children’s hats, gloves
Today’s Civic Women is collecting hats and gloves for children from Monday, September 26 through Friday, October 21. The organization is asking people to recycle gently used children’s hats and gloves in sizes four to nine, gender-neutral colors. New items are also accepted. The hats and gloves will be distributed in Eugene Field Elementary School classrooms.
Missouri State Auditor identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits can help local...
Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Sidney school fire under investigation
(Sidney) -- Students at Sidney's Junior-Senior High School were evacuated for a time Wednesday because of a fire in the building. Sidney's Fire Department and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire at around 1 p.m. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the fire was located inside a wastepaper basket inside a restroom, and was extinguished immediately. Hood says the students were evacuated for about a half hour before returning to the building. While smoke filled the building's hallways, Hood says it's unknown whether there was any damage. No injuries were reported.
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports the following arrests from Sept. 4 to 18: Ralph Blackey, 50, of Sidney, was arrested Sept. 18 on suspicion of public intoxication. Blake Tobin, 34, of Sidney, was arrested Sept. 18 on suspicion of domestic abuse (third offense), interference with official acts, and possession of a controlled substance.
First Bostic plea results in probation
FALLS CITY - Randall Bostic, 42, of Hiawatha, Kan., was sentence to two years probation for possession of methamphetamine Aug. 28, 2021. An arrest warrant says Bostic was arrested after a confidential informant purchased over a gram of meth at the Rulo boat docks. Prosecutors say Bostic was driving a...
Rock Port feeling confident heading into Atchison County Super Bowl
(Rock Port) -- Two of KMAland Missouri's fiercest rivals clash in Tarkio on Saturday afternoon when East Atchison and Rock Port go at it in the Atchison County Super Bowl. For Rock Port, the Blue Jays come in at 3-1 with back-to-back wins behind them. "We're feeling pretty good," Coach...
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman
JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
Plattsburg Man Charged With Felony Burglary in Clinton County
A Plattsburg man will appear in Clinton County Court next week for a bond appearance hearing on a felony charge. Court documents say Spencer W. Kincaid faces a felony charge of first-degree burglary. Records list that charge from September 16. The court set Kincaid’s bond at 150-thousand dollars cash only....
Spoofhounds force mercy rule against Savannah
The Maryville Spoofhound Soccer Team routed Savannah 8-0 at Bearcat Pitch September 19. The Spoofhounds have dominated past times against Savannah in boys soccer, and that trend continued on Monday as Maryville took care of business, forcing a mercy rule just four minutes into the second half. It was the perfect start for Maryville, as freshman forward Tuan Jacobson scored just five minutes into the match. A few minutes later senior forward Truett Haer would get in on the action. The best goal of the game came when junior midfielder Kason Teale lifted a pass into the box, finding the foot of Jacobson perfectly for him to smash home the volley to make it 3-0.
Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident
A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
