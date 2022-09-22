ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Drones) Provider to Establish Operations in Manassas,Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that RapidFlight, a Virginia-founded integrated designer and manufacturer of unmanned aircraft, will invest $5.5 million to establish operations in the City of Manassas. The company’s 25,000-square-foot facility at 9617 Center Street will house its headquarters and design and production operations. The project...
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
UAS Company to Create 119 Jobs in Manassas

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger today announced that RapidFlight, an unmanned aircraft systems company, is locating in the City of Manassas. RapidFlight will invest $5.5 million to establish its systems design and manufacturing operations in the City. The company’s 25,000 square-foot facility is located at 9617 Center Street in Manassas where it will create 119 new jobs over the next three years.
Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”

DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
Virginia school districts appear primed to buck governor’s proposed transgender policies

At least five Virginia school districts have said they will maintain inclusive learning environments and continue to enforce nondiscrimination policies that protect transgender students after Gov. Glen Youngkin’s (R) administration introduced model policies that roll back certain supports for transgender youth. Under Youngkin’s model policies, Virginia public school students...
Developer seeks to convert Tysons office building into ‘live/work’ units

A developer that turns aging, underused office buildings into apartments designed for residential and work use has set its sights on a property in Tysons just east of the Capital Beltway. Madison Highland hopes to repurpose the offices at 2000 Corporate Ridge into about 236 live/work units that would range...
The W&OD’s Odyssey from Rail to Trail

The Washington & Old Dominion Railroad, known as Loudoun’s “Main Street,” survived for 100 years since 1859. But by the early 1960s, it seemed inevitable the W&OD would be abandoned. Purchased by the C&O Railroad Company in 1954 for a business opportunity that didn’t pan out, the...
