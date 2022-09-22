Read full article on original website
msuexponent.com
Bobcat’s Portland upset.
Bobcat Football’s undefeated start came crashing down on Saturday as the Oregon State Beaversclobbered the cats in Portland. Saturday’s game began as a back-and forth offensive shootout, with the Beavers taking an early 7-0 lead and the Bobcats evening the score on their first drive of the game. The Beavers scored on their next drive to restore their seven point lead and never looked back. An interception on the Cats’ next drive would result in advantageous field position and another score from the Beavers. A 98-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff by MSU’s Marqui Johnson helped keep the Cats in the game, but OSU’s offense simply refused to be stopped.
Emerald Media
Oregon soccer beats rival Washington 2-0 at home
After starting the season with a frustrating lineup of mostly tight draws and losses, the Oregon Ducks won their first Pac-12 game of the season 2-0 against one of their central rivals, the Washington Huskies, at Papé Field on Friday night. This resulted in the Huskies losing their longtime winning streak against the Ducks.
Oregon vs. Washington State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Oregon vs. Washington State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What to watchOregon: Since getting cut in half by Georgia in the opener, the Ducks have rebounded very well ...
Emerald Media
As Oregon looms over Washington State, so does their former coach
At an unprecedented time, Washington State made an unprecedented decision. On Oct. 18 of 2021, the school fired head coach Nick Rolovich for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate after going 5-6 over two seasons as head coach. He was in the second year of a five-year contract with the Cougars. Along with Rolovich, four other position coaches were also let go for similar reasons.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
beachconnection.net
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
How a blacksmith came to name Coburg, Oregon
COBURG, Ore. — Seated about 10 miles north of Eugene, the town of Coburg with just over a thousand people is known for its antiquities and small town charm. Before it was known as Coburg, it went by a gem of a name. "Originally, the town of Coburg was...
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters
The Cedar Creek Fire barely grew on Monday, as rain and cooler temperatures continued to have positive impacts, but fire officials said Tuesday the danger to firefighters continues and shifts in wetter weather to the potential for falling rocks or trees in burned areas. The post Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters appeared first on KTVZ.
Thesiuslaw News
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
WWEEK
The State Highway Department Withheld Information About the Billion-Dollar Rose Quarter Project
A long-running disagreement over public information concerning a proposed $1 billion highway project is set for trial in Marion County Circuit Court next week. At issue is a seemingly straightforward question: What does the public think of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s plan to widen Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter?
kezi.com
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
kezi.com
Deputies bust massive illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A large-scale illegal marijuana production operation near Junction City was searched and one suspect was cited, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The LCSO says they conducted the search on September 15, at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Drive just south of...
kezi.com
Sutherlin police arrest suspicious individuals after report from neighborhood
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after their suspicious vehicle and behavior was reported by a resident, Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and suspect at about 5:40 a.m. on September 21. Police say they were...
