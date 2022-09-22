ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vvng.com

Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian hit by a vehicle was airlifted to a trauma center Wednesday morning in Victorville. It happened just before 9:00 am on September 21, 2022, at the intersection of Bear Valley and Hesperia Roads. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that an adult male...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Video: Bear Dumpster Diving in Claremont

Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: A hungry bear made its way into a dumpster for dinner or a late night snack in the city of Claremont Thursday, Sept. 22, prompting an observer to call 911 around 10:00 p.m. Claremont Police Department received the call from a senior citizen home on...
CLAREMONT, CA
CBS LA

Fatal crash in Lancaster leaves 1 person dead, 1 hospitalized

One person has died and another was hospitalized after a two-car crash in Lancaster on Thursday. The accident took place on North 30th Street West and Avenue F Thursday morning. Firefighters and Paramedics arrived to the scene after 8:25 a.m. First responders pronounced one of the two drivers deceased at the scene. The other person was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to City News Service. The cause of the crash is still unknown at this moment. 
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

18-year-old man shot to death in unincorporated area of West Covina, Industry

 An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday.Deputies from the Industry Sheriff's Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.According to a sheriff's press release, it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
WEST COVINA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Christopher Dixon Dead, Juan Diaz-Pascasio Hospitalized after Rear-End Crash on US 395 [Adelanto, CA]

David Gills Involved in Fatal Auto Collision near Auburn Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 6:11 p.m., near Auburn Avenue on September 18th. Per reports, David Gills was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra when he rear-ended a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by Dixon, that was stopped in the northbound lanes waiting to make a left turn onto Auburn Avenue.
ADELANTO, CA
CBS LA

Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash

The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw. "Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands. "I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he...
REDLANDS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Airlifted Motorcycle Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Maple Avenue. The crash happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., at the 14400 block of Main Street, just west of Maple Avenue. Per reports, the rider of a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a white 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer as the driver attempted to turn left into a parking lot. The Mitsubishi came to rest at the entrance of the Stater Brothers shopping center.
HESPERIA, CA
theavtimes.com

Detectives seeking public’s help in Lancaster double shooting

LANCASTER – Investigators are asking the public to provide information about a weekend shooting in Lancaster that left one man dead and another critically injured. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau:. On Sept. 18, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Stephen Bain and Antonio Maiden were...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen fatally shot near West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WEST COVINA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police arrest 19-year-old San Bernardino resident on murder charge

A 19-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 7 at about 7:33 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of N. Sierra Way in reference to a suspicious circumstance type call. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
theavtimes.com

Driver killed in two-vehicle collision in Lancaster [UPDATED]

LANCASTER – A male driver died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Lancaster involving a female driver who ran a stop sign, authorities said. The crash happened around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the intersection of Avenue F and 30th Street West. According to a news release...
LANCASTER, CA

