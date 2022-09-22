Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian hit by a vehicle was airlifted to a trauma center Wednesday morning in Victorville. It happened just before 9:00 am on September 21, 2022, at the intersection of Bear Valley and Hesperia Roads. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that an adult male...
vvng.com
Woman killed, man airlifted after two-vehicle crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed and a man was airlifted in critical condition after an early morning traffic collision in Hesperia. It happened at about 6:13 am, on September 22, 2022, and Sumit Valley Road, just west of Trout Street. The crash involved a white 2010 Dodge Avenger and a gray 2015 Dodge Challenger.
Video shows suspects stealing 200 gallons of gasoline from high desert gas station, authorities say
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations this week.
2 dead, several arrested at Nocturnal Wonderland festival: sheriff
Authorities confirmed Thursday that two people died, and police arrested several people at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater.
9 taken to hospitals, including 2 firefighters, after hazmat response in Jurupa Valley
Nine people, including 2 firefighters, were transported to hospitals after a "caustic material" inside a Jurupa Valley building prompted an evacuation.
KTLA.com
Liquor store clerk mourned by friends and regular customers after fatal shooting in San Bernardino
A 46-year-old liquor store clerk in San Bernardino was fatally shot on Tuesday, leaving regular customers and friends reeling from the loss. Nader Alkouli, who immigrated to the U.S. from Syria, worked at P&J Liquor in San Bernardino for years, but at about 8 p.m., he was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk outside the store.
Video: Bear Dumpster Diving in Claremont
Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: A hungry bear made its way into a dumpster for dinner or a late night snack in the city of Claremont Thursday, Sept. 22, prompting an observer to call 911 around 10:00 p.m. Claremont Police Department received the call from a senior citizen home on...
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20; suspect is arrested
A 46-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 8 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had occurred outside a business in...
Fatal crash in Lancaster leaves 1 person dead, 1 hospitalized
One person has died and another was hospitalized after a two-car crash in Lancaster on Thursday. The accident took place on North 30th Street West and Avenue F Thursday morning. Firefighters and Paramedics arrived to the scene after 8:25 a.m. First responders pronounced one of the two drivers deceased at the scene. The other person was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to City News Service. The cause of the crash is still unknown at this moment.
18-year-old man shot to death in unincorporated area of West Covina, Industry
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday.Deputies from the Industry Sheriff's Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.According to a sheriff's press release, it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Dixon Dead, Juan Diaz-Pascasio Hospitalized after Rear-End Crash on US 395 [Adelanto, CA]
David Gills Involved in Fatal Auto Collision near Auburn Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 6:11 p.m., near Auburn Avenue on September 18th. Per reports, David Gills was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra when he rear-ended a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by Dixon, that was stopped in the northbound lanes waiting to make a left turn onto Auburn Avenue.
Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash
The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw. "Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands. "I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he...
L.A. Weekly
Rider Airlifted Motorcycle Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Maple Avenue. The crash happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., at the 14400 block of Main Street, just west of Maple Avenue. Per reports, the rider of a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a white 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer as the driver attempted to turn left into a parking lot. The Mitsubishi came to rest at the entrance of the Stater Brothers shopping center.
theavtimes.com
Detectives seeking public’s help in Lancaster double shooting
LANCASTER – Investigators are asking the public to provide information about a weekend shooting in Lancaster that left one man dead and another critically injured. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau:. On Sept. 18, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Stephen Bain and Antonio Maiden were...
Semi Truck Crashes Uphill After 60 Freeway Traffic Collision
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi truck crashed uphill after a traffic collision on the 60 Freeway Friday morning, Sept. 23, around 3:20 a.m. in the city of Diamond Bar. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers responded to a traffic collision involving a semi that crashed into the...
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally shot near West Covina
WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
onscene.tv
Car Bursts Into Flames & Shuts Down 210 Off-Ramp | San Bernardino
09.21.2022 | 10:00 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – The east bound hwy 210 off ramp was temporarily shut down after someones car reportedly burst into flames dead center in the middle of the off ramp. Originally reported on the freeway by CHP as a vehicle suddenly engulfed in flames,...
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest 19-year-old San Bernardino resident on murder charge
A 19-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 7 at about 7:33 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of N. Sierra Way in reference to a suspicious circumstance type call. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
theavtimes.com
Driver killed in two-vehicle collision in Lancaster [UPDATED]
LANCASTER – A male driver died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Lancaster involving a female driver who ran a stop sign, authorities said. The crash happened around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the intersection of Avenue F and 30th Street West. According to a news release...
Fontana Herald News
More than 50,000 fentanyl pills and a weapon are seized during arrest in Fontana
More than 50,000 fentanyl pills and a weapon were seized during an incident in Fontana on Sept. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The seizure came about as part of the Narcotics Unit's ongoing investigation into the sales of illegal drugs, the P.D. said in a Facebook post. The...
