Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Rosetta "Tulum" Gilder
Rosetta "Tulum" Gilder was called home to our Lord on September 13, 2022, at Christus Southeast Texas - Jasper Memorial hospital. Rosetta was born on May 16, 1935, in Wells, TX, to Sam and Velma Cooks, who preceded her in death. She was the third born of eight children. Each of her siblings forewent her in death as well. Rosetta later moved to Woodville, Texas, where she met and married her husband, Herman Gilder. To that union was born one child, the late Flora Jean Bronson, and later she gave birth to seven additional children.
kjas.com
Kristopher McCully
Kristopher McCully, age 20, native of Orange, Texas, and resident of Houston, TX, transitioned on September 9, 2022. Graveside Services will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Call Community Cemetery, County Road 3078 in Call, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper. Kris was...
kjas.com
Walter James “Sonny” Kelley
Graveside services celebrating the life of Walter James “Sonny” Kelley, age 73, of Jasper, Texas, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Old Magnolia Cemetery in Holly Springs, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas.
MySanAntonio
Matute named co-anchor at 12News
12News, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate serving the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, announced that Brenda Matute has been named co-main anchor of 12News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Matute, who was raised in the Houston area, comes to 12News after most recently serving as morning anchor at KVEO in Harlingen, Texas. Matute, the only Hispanic anchor in the market, joins co-anchor Jordan Williams, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn, and 409Sports Director Ashly Elam to deliver the latest news, weather, sports, and trending stories with a distinct Southeast Texas point of view.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjas.com
Evelyn Harrison
A celebration of Evelyn Harrison’s Life, age 67, will be 10:00am, Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Jasper Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00pm, Friday, September 23, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas. September 20, 2022 marked the end of...
kjas.com
Derrick Allen
Derrick Allen, age 37, native of Deridder, Louisiana, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on September 19, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Gethsemane Church of God, 2685 Denver St., Beaumont, TX 77703. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street in Beaumont, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
kjas.com
John Hovie Bennefield
Mr. John Hovie Bennefield of Broaddus, Texas, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Stone Creek Village Care Center at the age of 85. "Bro. Hovie" was born November 22, 1936, in San Augustine County to parents H.J. and Dora Lee (Green) Bennefield. He had been a lifelong area resident and retired as a mill worker from Temple-Inland in Pineland, Texas. He was a faithful member of Broaddus Pentecostal Church, where he served many years as an usher. He had a great love for gardening and growing flowers as well as drawing artwork.
kjas.com
Adrienne Montgomery
Miss Adrienne Montgomery, age 50, of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away September 19, 2022, at her residence. Adrienne was born November 30, 1971, in San Antonio, Texas, to parents Collis and Wilma (Hale) Montgomery. She had lived most of her life in San Augustine. After graduation from San Augustine High School, she continued her education and received a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University. A great joy for Adrienne was returning to her hometown and serving many years as a director at the San Augustine Public Library--this was very fitting to Adrienne with her great love for books and reading.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Shady Acres releases statement about Johnnie Odom 101st birthday party
The following is a statement released by Shady Acres Health & Rehabilitation in Newton regarding a recent 101st birthday party for resident Johnnie Odom:. Residents and staff of Shady Acres along with family members and local dignitaries celebrated the 101st birthday of Johnnie Odom. Mrs. Odom is a US Navy veteran having served during World War II (WWII) stationed at San Diego, California. Mrs. Odom now resides at Shady Acres Health & Rehabilitation in Newton, Texas.
kjas.com
Constable's Corner for Thu, Sep 22nd, 2022
So far in the month of September, I have served 40 civil papers. I served two evictions: one in north Jasper and the other in east Jasper. I served two Writs of Possession in east Jasper. I attended a ceremony held at the Jasper County Courthouse to remember and honor...
kjas.com
Arrest Reports 09/1922 to 09/22/22
MTR / FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO. NO DRIVER'S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) NO DRIVER'S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) LESTER, JOSEPH ROY, II 47 M W KIRBYVILLE, TX 75956. 9/22/2022 2:16 PM. OOC 09212022-06809261. PAROLE VIOLATION. ~. JOHNSON, CHAD EDWARD 49 M W ORANGE, TX 77632. 9/22/2022 9:50 PM.
2 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Sabine County (Sabine County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a two-vehicle crash on September 22, 2022 state Highway 87 at the intersection of Six Mile Village road. The preliminary investigation suggests a 2014 Mazda [..]
Woman Cheats Death After Log Truck Crash In Lufkin, Texas
Being in a livable forest you see log trucks going down the highway every day. Being behind one of them in traffic and something bad happening is one of my worst fears. No load can shift like a load of logs, and the truckers that drive them respect those loads more than we do. Many truckers have died from logs shifting in their direction during crashes or sudden stops.
Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away
A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
kjas.com
Benefit for Firefighter Chancy Bowman, featuring Freddie Pate, will be Sat, Sep 24th
A benefit to help with medical expenses for Newton resident and firefighter Chancy Bowman will be held on Saturday, September 24th at the Newton County Fairgrounds. Chancy is the husband of Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, and he has played Santa Claus for area children in recent years. Activities...
East Texas News
Tribe Elects First Female Chief
(LIVINGSTON) — The citizens of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas have elected Millie Thompson Williams as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. Ms. Williams will be the first woman to serve as a Chief in the history of the Tribe, which was forcefully relocated to Texas in the 18th Century.
kjas.com
Firefighter training facility construction progressing
Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says construction is progressing on the new firefighter training facility located east of Jasper. The land has been cleared and leveled, and Gunter says workers will begin pouring the concrete base at about 4:00 Saturday morning. According to Gunter, after the concrete has satisfactorily...
kogt.com
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses For the week of September 19 , 2022 thru September 23, 2022 Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
KTRE
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. According to DPS, they investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection Farm-to-Market Road 326 Wednesday.
Comments / 0