Rosetta "Tulum" Gilder was called home to our Lord on September 13, 2022, at Christus Southeast Texas - Jasper Memorial hospital. Rosetta was born on May 16, 1935, in Wells, TX, to Sam and Velma Cooks, who preceded her in death. She was the third born of eight children. Each of her siblings forewent her in death as well. Rosetta later moved to Woodville, Texas, where she met and married her husband, Herman Gilder. To that union was born one child, the late Flora Jean Bronson, and later she gave birth to seven additional children.

JASPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO