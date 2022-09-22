Read full article on original website
District Market to open on Wayne Avenue: ‘When you support someone here you’re supporting a dream’
The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District is getting an upgrade with a new name and location. District Market, located at 200 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, is a new marketplace where small business can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. “It is...
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
New Lutheran Community Services site breaks ground
A project years in the making is off and running for Lutheran Community Services. The local organization held an official kickoff Thursday morning for their brand new facility which will be located at the corner of West Sandusky Avenue and Troy Road in Bellefontaine. The new facility will house both...
Princeton High School among several Ohio schools targeted by active shooter hoax
Police in Sharonville, Dayton, Springfield, Cleveland, Toledo and Akron all responded to calls of an active shooter inside schools Friday morning. All calls were hoaxes.
Clergy group says former Good Sam hospital site still needs a full-service medical center
A local clergy group expressed its displeasure about how the former site of Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Dayton is being developed at a city commission meeting this week. Premier Health knocked down Good Samaritan Hospital in 2018. The medical network has said it closed the hospital because of changing...
Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
‘Taste of Trotwood’ food truck event held today in the city
TROTWOOD — Food trucks across the area will come together in Trotwood to celebrate the city’s ‘Taste of Trotwood’ event. The event will be from noon to 7:00 p.m. at 301 South Broadway Avenue, according to a post on the City of Trotwood’s Facebook page.
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — Brian Brown (chairman), Delores Ely (chairwoman), and Chris Norris (member) will meet as the Personnel and Public Relations Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m., in the Basement Classroom. The Committee will have a meeting with Main Street Greenville (MSG) to discuss downtown development. Committee meets at...
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
Tipp City Mum Festival kicks off
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 63rd annual Tipp City Mum Festival will have several events leading up to Saturday’s official kick-off of ‘Saved by the Mums, A Tribute to the 90s’. The events leading up to the festival’s official opening begin Friday, Sept. 23 with the 30th Annual Mum Festival Cruise-In at 4 p.m. […]
Seara Burton procession route information
RICHMOND, Ind. (WFFT) - Procession route information for the Seara Burton funeral has been released. The route will be from Richmond High School to Southwest G Street, East on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street, North on South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40), West on North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street, West on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street, South on Southwest 5th Street to US 40, West on US 40 to Illinois Street, North on Illinois Street to 34th Street, West on 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery.
‘Thankful it was a prank’: Parents, school staff react to fake active shooter calls
"There were more than a dozen police cruisers on the scene. Certainly the fire department had no less than a dozen apparatus on the scene. And so it strips a lot of resources unnecessarily when it's a false call," Chief Lykins explained.
Damaged Fort St. Clair bridge replaced
EATON — The Garrison Branch Bridge damaged by a fallen tree earlier this year has been returned to Fort St. Clair following extensive repair and completion of a new foundation. City of Eaton Public Maintenance crews, with the help of C&C Crane, had moved the damaged bridge from its...
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022
Festivals, concerts, comedy, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 23-25, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022. Local Festivals. It's a Dayton tradition that is rooted in beer, wine and good times. Don't miss...
Multiple houses damaged, 1 a total loss after fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after multiple houses caught fire in Dayton Saturday. Crews were called to the 100 block Deeds Avenue to reports of a fire around 5:45 a.m., according to Dayton Fire Captain Brad French. French said a total of three houses were involved in the fire.
We become our habits
We people are creatures of habit. That is what makes us predictable to our friends and family, measurable to marketeers, and accountable by society. Our lives revolve around our commitments, such as our families, jobs, school, meals, sports, hobbies, prayer, and bedtime. When there is a scheduling conflict, we prioritize to determine which item we will address or attend. For example, we may decide an oil change is more important than a scrimmage. However, it is the scrimmage that will never be repeated while the oil change can be rescheduled. Still, most of us place an importance on our vehicle because we need reliable transportation to earn our paychecks and to safely haul our families.
Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
190 years of family farming in Shelby County
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
