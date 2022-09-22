ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
URBANA, OH
WDTN

Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot

Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

New Lutheran Community Services site breaks ground

A project years in the making is off and running for Lutheran Community Services. The local organization held an official kickoff Thursday morning for their brand new facility which will be located at the corner of West Sandusky Avenue and Troy Road in Bellefontaine. The new facility will house both...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
Darke County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Darke County, OH
Government
State
Indiana State
County
Darke County, OH
City
Gettysburg, OH
Greenville, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Osgood, OH
Greenville, OH
Society
City
Greenville, OH
WDTN

Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Drives#Blood Donations#City Planning#Charity#Construction Maintenance#Community Blood Center#Osu
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

GREENVILLE — Brian Brown (chairman), Delores Ely (chairwoman), and Chris Norris (member) will meet as the Personnel and Public Relations Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m., in the Basement Classroom. The Committee will have a meeting with Main Street Greenville (MSG) to discuss downtown development. Committee meets at...
GREENVILLE, OH
tippnews.com

Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio

Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Tipp City Mum Festival kicks off

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 63rd annual Tipp City Mum Festival will have several events leading up to Saturday’s official kick-off of ‘Saved by the Mums, A Tribute to the 90s’. The events leading up to the festival’s official opening begin Friday, Sept. 23 with the 30th Annual Mum Festival Cruise-In at 4 p.m. […]
TIPP CITY, OH
wfft.com

Seara Burton procession route information

RICHMOND, Ind. (WFFT) - Procession route information for the Seara Burton funeral has been released. The route will be from Richmond High School to Southwest G Street, East on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street, North on South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40), West on North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street, West on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street, South on Southwest 5th Street to US 40, West on US 40 to Illinois Street, North on Illinois Street to 34th Street, West on 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery.
RICHMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Eaton Register Herald

Damaged Fort St. Clair bridge replaced

EATON — The Garrison Branch Bridge damaged by a fallen tree earlier this year has been returned to Fort St. Clair following extensive repair and completion of a new foundation. City of Eaton Public Maintenance crews, with the help of C&C Crane, had moved the damaged bridge from its...
EATON, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022

Festivals, concerts, comedy, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 23-25, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022. Local Festivals. It's a Dayton tradition that is rooted in beer, wine and good times. Don't miss...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

We become our habits

We people are creatures of habit. That is what makes us predictable to our friends and family, measurable to marketeers, and accountable by society. Our lives revolve around our commitments, such as our families, jobs, school, meals, sports, hobbies, prayer, and bedtime. When there is a scheduling conflict, we prioritize to determine which item we will address or attend. For example, we may decide an oil change is more important than a scrimmage. However, it is the scrimmage that will never be repeated while the oil change can be rescheduled. Still, most of us place an importance on our vehicle because we need reliable transportation to earn our paychecks and to safely haul our families.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
OXFORD, OH
ocj.com

190 years of family farming in Shelby County

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy