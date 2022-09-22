Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — Brian Brown (chairman), Delores Ely (chairwoman), and Chris Norris (member) will meet as the Personnel and Public Relations Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m., in the Basement Classroom. The Committee will have a meeting with Main Street Greenville (MSG) to discuss downtown development. Committee meets at...
Miamisburg resident celebrates 105th birthday
"You couldn’t ask for a more wonderful neighbor. She has a lot of humor and is just a good person. I’m grateful to have someone like that for the 5 years I’ve been here."
tippnews.com
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners set public hearing for Versailles well field CDBG Grant
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a public hearing and jet fuel. Commissioner Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $94,656.81 in the general fund and $567,349.04 in the outside...
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
Daily Advocate
New Fair Board members are sworn in
Judge Jonathan Hein recently swore-in the winners of the Darke County Agricultural Society Board of Directors election. Shown are Doug Martin, Heidi May, Dean Neff, and Dudley Lipps,
Ohio lawmakers continue to fight to restore Delphi retirees’ pensions
DAYTON — Thousands of Dayton area workers living without their pension are watching time run out on the chance of getting their money back. There are 2,000 salaried, retired Delphi workers in the Dayton area and they’re to get their pensions back. Hundreds of those retired workers joined together two weeks ago for a rally at Sinclair College to gain support for the Susan Muffley Act.
Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
2 postal carriers robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County
According to police, two USPS carriers were robbed at gunpoint in two separate events, one in Dayton and one in Trotwood.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Daily Advocate
Members take first in National Competition
ARCANUM — The Big E, Eastern State Exposition, is held yearly in West Springfield, Mass. One of the many events held at the Big E is the FFA Eastern Regional Competitions. The FFA portion of the Big E invites the top qualifiers from 15 states reaching from Kentucky to Maine to compete in CDE’s, Agriscience Fair and Star Programs.
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022
Festivals, concerts, comedy, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 23-25, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022. Local Festivals. It's a Dayton tradition that is rooted in beer, wine and good times. Don't miss...
Sidney Daily News
Two to be inducted into Wall of Honor
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) will welcome Donald Bensman and Gary Bensman into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor during a ceremony planned for Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. The ceremony — which is open to the public — will be held at Fort Loramie High School.
lovelandmagazine.com
COVID-19 “High” in Butler and Clermont Counties
In Clermont County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Butler County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Hamilton County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. In Warren County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider...
Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
dayton.com
District Market to open on Wayne Avenue: ‘When you support someone here you’re supporting a dream’
The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District is getting an upgrade with a new name and location. District Market, located at 200 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, is a new marketplace where small business can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. “It is...
Sidney Daily News
Habitat to start new housing project
TROY – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced they will be starting a new housing project. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, signed a partnership agreement marking the start of her homeownership process and acceptance into the program. Lawson initially applied for our Homeownership Program in August 2019. She reapplied in July 2022 and has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, willingness to partner, financial readiness, willingness to complete 400 hours of sweat equity and assumption of a 20-year, no-interest mortgage.
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
WLWT 5
Forest Hills School District board meeting heats up over issues of consolidating
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Parents in the Forest Hills School District are making their feelings known about the possibility of a consolidation. It’s an issue that continues to resurface year after year. When and if the Anderson High Raptors and its rival the Turpin High School Spartans will become one.
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
