Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies

Additional arrest announced in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A McKenzie man is behind bars as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Marcus Glenn is facing counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sale and deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The TBI...
Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday
The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
TBI identifies suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has identified the suspect accused of holding three people hostage inside a home in Grand Junction on Tuesday. TBI says 22-year-old Larry Taylor, a Bolivar man, is accused of holding three people captive in a home in an hours-long...
Bolivar Man Charged with Attempted Murder Counts Following Standoff with Woman Shot and Law Enforcement Fired Upon in Grand Junction, Tennessee
GRAND JUNCTION, TN - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar man on multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges. At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, last night, TBI special agents...
News from the Montezuma Community of Chester County
Even though we are having heat this week, there is a hint of fall in the air. Hope to see a great turn out of people at the Chester County Barbeque Festival this weekend. I am sure there will be plenty of good food to enjoy and a way to spend a few hours outside.
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
Man charged with attempted murder after police standoff, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bolivar man was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, among other charges after a standoff that lasted several hours. On Sep. 20, Hardeman County deputies responded to a residence, off Highway 57 in Grand Junction, to conduct a welfare check due to concerns for the safety of someone inside.
No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville
LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
Drizzle Infusions, LLC joins Chester County chamber of commerce
On September 8, IV hydration and nutrition business Drizzle Infusions, LLC joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. Located in Southern Chic, Drizzle Infusions offers IV hydration infusions. Different vitamins and minerals can be added to infusions. It is operated by 18-year nurse, Stephanie Cox. “I have seen the effects of dehydration. Simple IV hydration is a great way to help, along with adding in a few different nutrients to help give an extra boost,” Cox said. After answering a few health questions and choosing an infusion, Cox will take your vital signs, prepare the infusion then start the IV. The infusion generally lasts 35-60 minutes. When complete, Cox will repeat vital signs and remove the IV. Drizzle Infusions can be done at Southern Chic or at home. Drizzle Infusions is open Thursday and Friday by appointment. Download Hydreight app to schedule appointments and to see offers and prices.
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
Hello Fall! Today (Monday) turned out to be a hot day. Summer is still hanging around as the temperature was in the 90s. Fall is here Thursday, so I hope it will kick summer to the curb. I am ready for some cooler temperatures. I look forward to the trees changing colors. Soon those green leaves will turn into beautiful colors of red, yellow and orange, proving that sometimes change can be good! It is also time for pumpkin everything, so looks like it is time for me to make some pumpkin muffins. What is your favorite part of fall? Call me and share.
Sheriff’s Department Seeks Deputies
Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke has a few job openings. With the Henderson County Board of Education’s recent approval of four additional resource officers for schools, Sheriff Duke needs to fill those positions as well as three additional deputies. These positions are just to fill openings in the regular...
Armed barricaded person arrested on multiple felonies in Dyersburg
An armed man who barricaded himself in a Dyersburg home is facing multiple felonies. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 38-year-old Steven Thurmond, of Dyersburg, was arrested early Saturday morning following a nearly four-and-a-half-hour standoff at a home on Harrell Avenue. The incident began around 8:45 Friday night when officers...
CPD steps up presence at schools, investigates threat
The Covington Police Department is working with Lauderdale County officials and Tipton County Schools to identify who is responsible for the threats circulating on social media. “You will see an increase in officers being present at our schools out of an abundance of caution,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner....
Jackson police seek ID in beauty store armed robbery
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking the identity of a person responsible for an armed robbery. According to JPD, officers were dispatched to JK Beauty on Hollywood Drive around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Police say a black man entered the store, selected multiple...
Newbern man wanted for attempted murder
A Newbern man is wanted for attempted murder. The Newbern Police Department has issued warrants for 50-year-old Jesse Webb, also known as Marty Webb, on two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder and other weapons charges. The victims told police that around 11:45 Sunday night they were traveling on Highway 77...
Rosalene Knipper Obituary – June 13, 1932 – sept. 15, 2022
Rosalene Knipper, 90, of Henderson passed away Sept. 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Shackleford Funeral Directors- Crook Avenue Chapel with Deacon Bob Russell officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue Chapel...
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
“It’s not real”: Arlington family of 17 escapes overnight fire
ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Even with two fire hydrants just yards from their property, an Arlington family watched their entire home go up in flames early Wednesday morning. “The fire department said they could have had it out in ten minutes if they would have had water,” said Joel Mercer, who escaped from the home with 16 members of his family. “They had their hands tied behind their back.”
