Ansonia, OH

Daily Advocate

We become our habits

We people are creatures of habit. That is what makes us predictable to our friends and family, measurable to marketeers, and accountable by society. Our lives revolve around our commitments, such as our families, jobs, school, meals, sports, hobbies, prayer, and bedtime. When there is a scheduling conflict, we prioritize to determine which item we will address or attend. For example, we may decide an oil change is more important than a scrimmage. However, it is the scrimmage that will never be repeated while the oil change can be rescheduled. Still, most of us place an importance on our vehicle because we need reliable transportation to earn our paychecks and to safely haul our families.
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Country Concert announces 2023 headliners

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert’s organizers are revealing the first set of artists who will being taking the stage at next summer’s festival. Country music superstars Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan were announced as next year’s headliners Friday morning. >> Active shooter...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Ansonia, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
City
Ansonia, OH
City
Houston, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
County
Darke County, OH
daytonlocal.com

Festivals in Dayton

Find Upcoming Festivals in Dayton and the surrounding area. This page is updated frequently throughout the year, so keep checking back! To add events to this page, click here.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show is inviting everyone to be a participant in the Bradford Pumpkin Show Extravaganza Parade. The parade will be held on Oct. 15 at 4p.m. Line-up will be at the high school off of St.Rt.721. For more information, contact Debbie Richard at 937-448-2845 or email [email protected]
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
URBANA, OH
dayton.com

Chef specializing in birria tacos opening brick-and-mortar in Miamisburg

Darion Lewis, owner of More Than A Apron LLC, is moving his business from the former location of The Vault Event Center to a brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. More Than A Apron LLC will soon open its doors in the former space of Rye Toast, located at 1015 S. Main Street. Rye Toast closed in early June due to the rise in the cost of goods, according to a post on the diner’s Facebook page.
MIAMISBURG, OH
Sidney Daily News

Food for local food pantries

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney recently donated food items to four foodbanks in Sidney: FISH, Agape, the Salvation Army and the Alpha Community Center (Holy Angels Soup Kitchen). The club purchased a total of $2,500 worth of food from the club’s donation and $1,250 from a grant from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation. Items purchased included canned goods, saltines, mac and cheese and spaghetti. More than 1,800 were donated to the four agencies this year. The club started the food project in 2007. On hand for delivery day were, left to right, Kiwanis members Rick Lunsford, Lori Humphrey, Bob Anthony, Scott Smith and Jake Romaker, and Lonnie Miller, manager of Sidney Foodtown.
SIDNEY, OH
peakofohio.com

Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler

Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
URBANA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today

DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
DAYTON, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Beautification Award winner announced

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles couldn’t stop the run; lose to Marion Local 27-7

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School football fought until the end, but couldn’t get on the scoreboard often to lose 27-7 to Marion Local High School. Head coach Ryan Jones said his team practiced well this week, some of the best this year. They just couldn’t make enough plays to separate themselves from Marion Local.
VERSAILLES, OH
dayton.com

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

GCS cafeteria staff makes a difference

It is 7:00 in the morning and all you can hear is the sound of pans being placed on countertops, ovens getting warmed up, buckets of disinfect being filled and small morning talks to prepare for the day. The cooks are starting to assemble their entrees and vegetables, others are getting fresh fruit cut up and preparing the lines for the upcoming students who choose to eat breakfast. It’s a busy day in the cafeteria! This is how each morning begins in the Greenville City Schools cafeterias.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Area alpaca farm offering tours this weekend: How to go

It is the classic American farm story - generations toiling together to raise livestock, share the chores and make a good living from the land. This story is taking a new turn with the Hilty family of Medway in Clark County. Previous generations may not have envisioned alpaca farming in...
CLARK COUNTY, OH

