Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
We become our habits
We people are creatures of habit. That is what makes us predictable to our friends and family, measurable to marketeers, and accountable by society. Our lives revolve around our commitments, such as our families, jobs, school, meals, sports, hobbies, prayer, and bedtime. When there is a scheduling conflict, we prioritize to determine which item we will address or attend. For example, we may decide an oil change is more important than a scrimmage. However, it is the scrimmage that will never be repeated while the oil change can be rescheduled. Still, most of us place an importance on our vehicle because we need reliable transportation to earn our paychecks and to safely haul our families.
Country Concert announces 2023 headliners
FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert’s organizers are revealing the first set of artists who will being taking the stage at next summer’s festival. Country music superstars Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan were announced as next year’s headliners Friday morning. >> Active shooter...
WDTN
Family Fun Awaits at Germantown Pretzel Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Germantown Pretzel Festival is back! Head on out for some family fun on Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM and Sunday, September 25th, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
‘Saved by the Mums,’ Annual Mum Festival takes place this weekend in downtown Tipp City
The Tipp City Mum Festival kicks off tonight and will continue throughout this weekend, according to a release from the 2022 Tipp City Mum Festival President, Kevin Cox. The 30th Annual Cruise-In will begin the festival weekend on Friday at 4 p.m. in downtown Tipp City, the release said. Saturday’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton TruckFest, PCHS Fall Gathering, Walk for Hope among activities
EATON — Like trucks of all sorts? Are you a history buff? Want to take on the next 5K event for a good cause? Want to do all three? Opportunity for these activities and more abound in Preble County this coming Saturday. 11th Annual Walk for Hope 5K. The...
daytonlocal.com
Festivals in Dayton
Find Upcoming Festivals in Dayton and the surrounding area. This page is updated frequently throughout the year, so keep checking back! To add events to this page, click here.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show is inviting everyone to be a participant in the Bradford Pumpkin Show Extravaganza Parade. The parade will be held on Oct. 15 at 4p.m. Line-up will be at the high school off of St.Rt.721. For more information, contact Debbie Richard at 937-448-2845 or email [email protected]
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Chef specializing in birria tacos opening brick-and-mortar in Miamisburg
Darion Lewis, owner of More Than A Apron LLC, is moving his business from the former location of The Vault Event Center to a brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. More Than A Apron LLC will soon open its doors in the former space of Rye Toast, located at 1015 S. Main Street. Rye Toast closed in early June due to the rise in the cost of goods, according to a post on the diner’s Facebook page.
Sidney Daily News
Food for local food pantries
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney recently donated food items to four foodbanks in Sidney: FISH, Agape, the Salvation Army and the Alpha Community Center (Holy Angels Soup Kitchen). The club purchased a total of $2,500 worth of food from the club’s donation and $1,250 from a grant from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation. Items purchased included canned goods, saltines, mac and cheese and spaghetti. More than 1,800 were donated to the four agencies this year. The club started the food project in 2007. On hand for delivery day were, left to right, Kiwanis members Rick Lunsford, Lori Humphrey, Bob Anthony, Scott Smith and Jake Romaker, and Lonnie Miller, manager of Sidney Foodtown.
peakofohio.com
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today
DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taco Bell trying new menu options in Ohio
Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless "steak" quesadilla.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Beautification Award winner announced
TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
Daily Advocate
Versailles couldn’t stop the run; lose to Marion Local 27-7
VERSAILLES — Versailles High School football fought until the end, but couldn’t get on the scoreboard often to lose 27-7 to Marion Local High School. Head coach Ryan Jones said his team practiced well this week, some of the best this year. They just couldn’t make enough plays to separate themselves from Marion Local.
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Daily Advocate
GCS cafeteria staff makes a difference
It is 7:00 in the morning and all you can hear is the sound of pans being placed on countertops, ovens getting warmed up, buckets of disinfect being filled and small morning talks to prepare for the day. The cooks are starting to assemble their entrees and vegetables, others are getting fresh fruit cut up and preparing the lines for the upcoming students who choose to eat breakfast. It’s a busy day in the cafeteria! This is how each morning begins in the Greenville City Schools cafeterias.
dayton.com
Area alpaca farm offering tours this weekend: How to go
It is the classic American farm story - generations toiling together to raise livestock, share the chores and make a good living from the land. This story is taking a new turn with the Hilty family of Medway in Clark County. Previous generations may not have envisioned alpaca farming in...
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week six
Here are the football scores from around Darke County in Week 6:
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Burton
The funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School located at 380 Hub Etchison Pkwy.
Comments / 0