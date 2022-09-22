Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
FOX Sports
Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
FOX Sports
Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he...
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to avoid a sweep as they finish off a three-game set with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Padres prediction and pick. It is a potential playoff preview as the Cards meet...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong handling shortstop position for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was moved to second base and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Blake Snell, our models project DeJong to score 8.4 FanDuel...
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
FOX Sports
Cardinals come into matchup against the Padres on losing streak
St. Louis Cardinals (87-63, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (83-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.09 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 165 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is...
Cardinals rout Dodgers, 11-0, as Pujols makes MLB history
St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history as the Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night.Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo's No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he...
