Daily Advocate
GCS cafeteria staff makes a difference
It is 7:00 in the morning and all you can hear is the sound of pans being placed on countertops, ovens getting warmed up, buckets of disinfect being filled and small morning talks to prepare for the day. The cooks are starting to assemble their entrees and vegetables, others are getting fresh fruit cut up and preparing the lines for the upcoming students who choose to eat breakfast. It’s a busy day in the cafeteria! This is how each morning begins in the Greenville City Schools cafeterias.
Daily Advocate
PATH Integrated Healthcare opens
GREENVILLE — PATH Integrated Healthcare is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location, 632 Wagner Ave., Greenville. The Greenville office, which recently opened, will treat patients with a wide array of services in the office, on the phone, or in-home. Mental health has been pushed to the...
Daily Advocate
Edison State adjunct faculty honored at banquet
PIQUA — Twenty-two employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 4,125 semester hours, or approximately 1,375 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 24. William Loudermilk, president of Academic Senate and professor of English, served as...
Daily Advocate
We become our habits
We people are creatures of habit. That is what makes us predictable to our friends and family, measurable to marketeers, and accountable by society. Our lives revolve around our commitments, such as our families, jobs, school, meals, sports, hobbies, prayer, and bedtime. When there is a scheduling conflict, we prioritize to determine which item we will address or attend. For example, we may decide an oil change is more important than a scrimmage. However, it is the scrimmage that will never be repeated while the oil change can be rescheduled. Still, most of us place an importance on our vehicle because we need reliable transportation to earn our paychecks and to safely haul our families.
Daily Advocate
Why over the counter hearing aids aren’t enough
GREENVILLE — Have you noticed more difficulty with your hearing, but feel that the cost is preventing you from getting hearing aids? You are not alone, and the price barrier is one of the top reasons why many do not move forward. In 2017, Congress passed a law that authorized over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. In 2021, President Biden issued an executive order that allows this to move forward. The goal is to provide low cost devices that will be available in drug stores across the nation.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — Brian Brown (chairman), Delores Ely (chairwoman), and Chris Norris (member) will meet as the Personnel and Public Relations Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m., in the Basement Classroom. The Committee will have a meeting with Main Street Greenville (MSG) to discuss downtown development. Committee meets at...
Daily Advocate
New Fair Board members are sworn in
Judge Jonathan Hein recently swore-in the winners of the Darke County Agricultural Society Board of Directors election. Shown are Doug Martin, Heidi May, Dean Neff, and Dudley Lipps,
Daily Advocate
Commissioners set public hearing for Versailles well field CDBG Grant
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a public hearing and jet fuel. Commissioner Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $94,656.81 in the general fund and $567,349.04 in the outside...
Daily Advocate
Amber Alert issued for Greenville kids
GREENVILLE — On Sept. 21, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Greenville Police Department received information regarding three juveniles not being in attendance at school. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Kirt Kiser, his mother Beth Kiser, and Kirt’s three children were missing and believed to be traveling in a black 2012 Chevy Suburban PLATE# JTK6408. According the Greenville Police Department Facebook Page, the children were located and are safe.
Daily Advocate
Miami Co. Republican open headquarters
TROY — The Miami County Republican Headquarters for this very critical mid-term election cycle, will be officially open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Sept. 24, and on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. through election day on Nov. 8. (Hours may be adjusted depending on demand.) Signs...
Daily Advocate
Those guys did good
A cappella quartet Fourth Avenue is performing this week for high school students in all local high schools as the first of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education presentations. When I accompanied them to two of those schools, Ansonia and Tri-Village, I was astonished at the reception given to this group of 50-year-olds, without accompaniment other than the melodic and rhythmic sounds emanating from the artists themselves, singing iconic songs not necessarily popular or even particularly known to their teen-age audience. I’ll let the comment of one female student who approached the group immediately following their performance at Tri-Village speak for the audience reaction: “You guys did good!” Yes, they did!
Daily Advocate
Council leans toward approving Rumpke bid
GREENVILLE — Rumpke, Inc. will most likely get the contract to continue waste removal in the City of Greenville. A motion was made and approved by the city council to move forward with preparing legislation to accept the bid. Councilman Brian Brown was the lone dissenting vote on the motion.
Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
Amber Alert suspect leads police on chase
GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird continues to work on a case stemming from an Amber Alert issued earlier this week involving three local children. Kirt Kiser was being sought in connection with missing children, ages 6, 8 and 9. The children were located and were deemed to be safe.
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week six
Here are the football scores from around Darke County in Week 6:
Daily Advocate
High School football preview week six
We have officially reached the halfway point of the football season. Five weeks are in the books with five more to go for the regular season. There is one very important match up this week. Versailles High School hosts Marion Local, a game that will have implications on the MAC standings and playoff standings. In the most recent state high school football polls, Marion Local was voted number one in Division VI. Versailles was voted fifth in the same division.
Daily Advocate
Versailles couldn’t stop the run; lose to Marion Local 27-7
VERSAILLES — Versailles High School football fought until the end, but couldn’t get on the scoreboard often to lose 27-7 to Marion Local High School. Head coach Ryan Jones said his team practiced well this week, some of the best this year. They just couldn’t make enough plays to separate themselves from Marion Local.
Daily Advocate
Lady Tigers’ golf lose on the road to Troy
TROY — Versailles’ girls golf dropped their second match of the season against Troy High School in a non-conference match up at Miami Shores Golf Course on Sept. 20. The Lady Tigers lost 184-199 against the MVL team. Ella Porter led the team and was the co-medalist of...
