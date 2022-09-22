We people are creatures of habit. That is what makes us predictable to our friends and family, measurable to marketeers, and accountable by society. Our lives revolve around our commitments, such as our families, jobs, school, meals, sports, hobbies, prayer, and bedtime. When there is a scheduling conflict, we prioritize to determine which item we will address or attend. For example, we may decide an oil change is more important than a scrimmage. However, it is the scrimmage that will never be repeated while the oil change can be rescheduled. Still, most of us place an importance on our vehicle because we need reliable transportation to earn our paychecks and to safely haul our families.

