CPW explains strike policy for bears
After a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer found a bear wedged underneath a Colorado Springs porch, it scared it off to a void a "strike" under CPW's policy. Alex Rose reports.
How much rain did Colorado see Wednesday, Thursday?
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday. The northeast plains saw the most precipitation with 1 to 2 inches in some spots. Places like Holyoke in Phillips County measured 1.62 inches of rainfall accumulation by midday Thursday with more to come Thursday afternoon.
Colorado GOP office vandalized
The investigation is ongoing after the Larimer County Republican Party headquarters in Fort Collins was vandalized. Greg Nieto reports.
Insights Thursday: Karma, Luck, and Psychic
Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
Big Get: Benjamin Allbright
Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright with KOA Colorado joins Colorado Sports Night.
Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy
DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
FOX31/Emerson poll results show Democrats as ahead
A poll conducted this month shows that Democratic candidates are leading the major races in Colorado. Gabrielle Franklin shares the results of the FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill poll.
What would happen if the presidential race happened this November?
What would happen if the presidential race happened this November? Carly Moore explains exclusive poll results.
Poll: Voters on 2024, Colorado elections
Results from a FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill poll shows voter attitudes on the 2024 election and Colorado's election system. Matt Mauro reports.
Poll: Yes to wine, no to magic mushrooms
Colorado voters are ready to allow wine in grocery stores but not to legalize psychedelic mushrooms. Matt Mauro breaks down the results from a new poll from FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill.
5280 Magazine: Colorado Road Trips
One of the best parts about living in Colorado is that you can take a road trip to so many places, near and far, and it always feels like an adventure! A lot of people will be driving around soon for ‘leaf peeping season’ and 5280’s Senior Editor, Nicholas Hunt, put together a special feature on the state’s best leaf peeping routes for electric vehicles this season!
‘Ugnayan’: Philippine-American Society of Colorado
Celebrate the Filipino culture this weekend at “Ugnayan”, a performance of indigenous and colonial cultural dances. The Philippine-American Society of Colorado is hosting “Ugnayan”, which means “unity. Saturday September 24th at 6 p.m. at Gateway High School Auditorium. For more information on tickets, click here.
Taxpayers should see another TABOR refund this spring
The calculations are in, and turns out Colorado taxpayers should see at least $100 in an additional TABOR refund this spring, depending on their income. Alex Rose reports.
‘Clear The Air Foundation’ Talks to GDC About Innovative Initiative
Today, we’re talking about golfing for a good cause today! The Colorado Automobile Dealers Association is hosting its annual member golf event on October 3rd, and for the first time, the ‘Clear The Air Foundation’ will be the beneficiary. GDC spoke with Director, Mark Zeigler, and the Board Chair of ‘Clear The Air,’ Danny Madigan, to learn more about the non-profits mission that goes to help community members!
