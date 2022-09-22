Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
Drizzle Infusions, LLC joins Chester County chamber of commerce
On September 8, IV hydration and nutrition business Drizzle Infusions, LLC joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. Located in Southern Chic, Drizzle Infusions offers IV hydration infusions. Different vitamins and minerals can be added to infusions. It is operated by 18-year nurse, Stephanie Cox. “I have seen the effects of dehydration. Simple IV hydration is a great way to help, along with adding in a few different nutrients to help give an extra boost,” Cox said. After answering a few health questions and choosing an infusion, Cox will take your vital signs, prepare the infusion then start the IV. The infusion generally lasts 35-60 minutes. When complete, Cox will repeat vital signs and remove the IV. Drizzle Infusions can be done at Southern Chic or at home. Drizzle Infusions is open Thursday and Friday by appointment. Download Hydreight app to schedule appointments and to see offers and prices.
newsleaderonline.com
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
WBBJ
Cachengo Closet reopening in McKenzie, providing clothing to those in need
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One software company looks to help a local community in West Tennessee. Cachengo is an artificial intelligence company based in Huntingdon, Tennessee. It expanded to the City of McKenzie by opening a closet that allows anyone to shop for clothing. All items in the closet are completely free.
Chester County Independent
Rosalene Knipper Obituary – June 13, 1932 – sept. 15, 2022
Rosalene Knipper, 90, of Henderson passed away Sept. 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Shackleford Funeral Directors- Crook Avenue Chapel with Deacon Bob Russell officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue Chapel...
Chester County Independent
DEE PHILLIPS Obituary – March 13, 1931 – sept. 15, 2022
Dominga ‘Dee’ Phillips, 91, of Henderson passed away Sept. 15, 2022 at her home. Graveside services were 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Cave Springs Cemetery. She was born March 13, 1931 in Salina, Kan.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
30, Henderson, was arrested and charged with violation of Community Corrections – Misdemeanor, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and criminal trespass. She is held in the Chester County Jail without bond. September 16, 2022. Savannah Mewborn. , 20, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, child abuse and...
courieranywhere.com
Barn in the USA: Hardin County Agricultural Fair underway
Hardin County’s popular Agriculture Fair featuring livestock shows, exhibits, carnival rides and more got underway Monday. This year’s theme is “Barn in the USA,” and the fair has one admission price for access to arena events along with exhibits and carnival rides. Food and games are additional.
Lexington Progress
Sheriff’s Department Seeks Deputies
Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke has a few job openings. With the Henderson County Board of Education’s recent approval of four additional resource officers for schools, Sheriff Duke needs to fill those positions as well as three additional deputies. These positions are just to fill openings in the regular...
Chester County Independent
Judy Oliver Broadway Obituary – Aug. 17, 2022
Judy Oliver Broadway passed on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Memorial will be at Cornerstone Church in Scotts Hill at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Family and friends are invited.
WBBJ
Rural counties will soon have accessible internet
HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
Covington Leader
Heritage Festival kicks off tonight, goes through Sunday afternoon
As the excitement of summertime slowly winds down, the eagerness for the fall season is evident throughout the community. “We’re proud to be able to kick off the fall season with our annual Heritage Festival each year. It’s one of Tipton County’s biggest tourism events,” said Lauren Fletcher, Executive Director of the Covington-Tipton County Chamber of Commerce. “Since we host the event the fourth weekend of September, it always ends up around the first day of fall.”
actionnews5.com
Covington Police Department looking for suspects responsible for robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department are looking for suspects responsible for a robbery on West Liberty and Elm Street. On September 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Covington Police responded to a robbery at a car wash. The victim advised he went to get his car washed when...
Suspect identified after Hardeman County hostage situation
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.– A 22-year-old is charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault following an eight-hour hostage situation in Hardeman County. Larry Taylor has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office. His bond is […]
wtva.com
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
Missing 84-year-old man found safe, TBI says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a man missing from Hardeman County. The TBI said Friday the man has been found safe in Brownsville.
wtva.com
No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville
LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
Chester County Independent
Chester County High School Lady Eagles Soccer wins first district game
With a score of 7-1, the Chester County High School Lady Eagles Soccer team experienced a great win in their first district matchup against Jackson North Side. “I’m thrilled with how they played,” Head Coach Jason Judd said. “Finally we’re finishing shots. We’ve been struggling with that up until tonight.”
Man charged with attempted murder after police standoff, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bolivar man was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, among other charges after a standoff that lasted several hours. On Sep. 20, Hardeman County deputies responded to a residence, off Highway 57 in Grand Junction, to conduct a welfare check due to concerns for the safety of someone inside.
WBBJ
Heat Wave Coming this Week, 2 Cold Fronts on the Way!
Fall doesn’t start until Thursday and summer is going to let us know who is still in charge for the next few days. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s the next two days and it will be quite humid as well. This will allow the heat index to reach as high as 105° for some areas across West Tennessee. There is a cold front expected to pass by on Thursday to start off fall a little cooler. Another cold front is expected to move through this upcoming weekend and that front will likely bring some rain showers back to West Tennessee. We will have the latest details and the rest of your forecast coming up here.
