Chester County, TN

Drizzle Infusions, LLC joins Chester County chamber of commerce

On September 8, IV hydration and nutrition business Drizzle Infusions, LLC joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. Located in Southern Chic, Drizzle Infusions offers IV hydration infusions. Different vitamins and minerals can be added to infusions. It is operated by 18-year nurse, Stephanie Cox. “I have seen the effects of dehydration. Simple IV hydration is a great way to help, along with adding in a few different nutrients to help give an extra boost,” Cox said. After answering a few health questions and choosing an infusion, Cox will take your vital signs, prepare the infusion then start the IV. The infusion generally lasts 35-60 minutes. When complete, Cox will repeat vital signs and remove the IV. Drizzle Infusions can be done at Southern Chic or at home. Drizzle Infusions is open Thursday and Friday by appointment. Download Hydreight app to schedule appointments and to see offers and prices.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build

Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
Rosalene Knipper Obituary – June 13, 1932 – sept. 15, 2022

Rosalene Knipper, 90, of Henderson passed away Sept. 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Shackleford Funeral Directors- Crook Avenue Chapel with Deacon Bob Russell officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue Chapel...
HENDERSON, TN
Henderson, TN
Tennessee Government
Chester County, TN
Henderson, TN
Chester County, TN
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies

30, Henderson, was arrested and charged with violation of Community Corrections – Misdemeanor, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and criminal trespass. She is held in the Chester County Jail without bond. September 16, 2022. Savannah Mewborn. , 20, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, child abuse and...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Barn in the USA: Hardin County Agricultural Fair underway

Hardin County’s popular Agriculture Fair featuring livestock shows, exhibits, carnival rides and more got underway Monday. This year’s theme is “Barn in the USA,” and the fair has one admission price for access to arena events along with exhibits and carnival rides. Food and games are additional.
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
Sheriff’s Department Seeks Deputies

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke has a few job openings. With the Henderson County Board of Education’s recent approval of four additional resource officers for schools, Sheriff Duke needs to fill those positions as well as three additional deputies. These positions are just to fill openings in the regular...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
Doug Thomas
Rural counties will soon have accessible internet

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Heritage Festival kicks off tonight, goes through Sunday afternoon

As the excitement of summertime slowly winds down, the eagerness for the fall season is evident throughout the community. “We’re proud to be able to kick off the fall season with our annual Heritage Festival each year. It’s one of Tipton County’s biggest tourism events,” said Lauren Fletcher, Executive Director of the Covington-Tipton County Chamber of Commerce. “Since we host the event the fourth weekend of September, it always ends up around the first day of fall.”
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
Suspect identified after Hardeman County hostage situation

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.– A 22-year-old is charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault following an eight-hour hostage situation in Hardeman County. Larry Taylor has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office. His bond is […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
BOONEVILLE, MS
No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville

LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
Chester County High School Lady Eagles Soccer wins first district game

With a score of 7-1, the Chester County High School Lady Eagles Soccer team experienced a great win in their first district matchup against Jackson North Side. “I’m thrilled with how they played,” Head Coach Jason Judd said. “Finally we’re finishing shots. We’ve been struggling with that up until tonight.”
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Heat Wave Coming this Week, 2 Cold Fronts on the Way!

Fall doesn’t start until Thursday and summer is going to let us know who is still in charge for the next few days. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s the next two days and it will be quite humid as well. This will allow the heat index to reach as high as 105° for some areas across West Tennessee. There is a cold front expected to pass by on Thursday to start off fall a little cooler. Another cold front is expected to move through this upcoming weekend and that front will likely bring some rain showers back to West Tennessee. We will have the latest details and the rest of your forecast coming up here.
ENVIRONMENT

