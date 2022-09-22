Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
News from the Montezuma Community of Chester County
Even though we are having heat this week, there is a hint of fall in the air. Hope to see a great turn out of people at the Chester County Barbeque Festival this weekend. I am sure there will be plenty of good food to enjoy and a way to spend a few hours outside.
Chester County Independent
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
Hello Fall! Today (Monday) turned out to be a hot day. Summer is still hanging around as the temperature was in the 90s. Fall is here Thursday, so I hope it will kick summer to the curb. I am ready for some cooler temperatures. I look forward to the trees changing colors. Soon those green leaves will turn into beautiful colors of red, yellow and orange, proving that sometimes change can be good! It is also time for pumpkin everything, so looks like it is time for me to make some pumpkin muffins. What is your favorite part of fall? Call me and share.
Chester County Independent
Drizzle Infusions, LLC joins Chester County chamber of commerce
On September 8, IV hydration and nutrition business Drizzle Infusions, LLC joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. Located in Southern Chic, Drizzle Infusions offers IV hydration infusions. Different vitamins and minerals can be added to infusions. It is operated by 18-year nurse, Stephanie Cox. “I have seen the effects of dehydration. Simple IV hydration is a great way to help, along with adding in a few different nutrients to help give an extra boost,” Cox said. After answering a few health questions and choosing an infusion, Cox will take your vital signs, prepare the infusion then start the IV. The infusion generally lasts 35-60 minutes. When complete, Cox will repeat vital signs and remove the IV. Drizzle Infusions can be done at Southern Chic or at home. Drizzle Infusions is open Thursday and Friday by appointment. Download Hydreight app to schedule appointments and to see offers and prices.
WBBJ
Habitat for Humanity holds ‘Volunteer Build Day’ in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new dream is coming to life thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity acts as a bridge for first-time homeowners, and those who are willing to donate items, time, and money in order for the dream of buying a first home to become a reality.
thunderboltradio.com
Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press
The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
WBBJ
Cachengo Closet reopening in McKenzie, providing clothing to those in need
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One software company looks to help a local community in West Tennessee. Cachengo is an artificial intelligence company based in Huntingdon, Tennessee. It expanded to the City of McKenzie by opening a closet that allows anyone to shop for clothing. All items in the closet are completely free.
Chester County Independent
Rosalene Knipper Obituary – June 13, 1932 – sept. 15, 2022
Rosalene Knipper, 90, of Henderson passed away Sept. 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Shackleford Funeral Directors- Crook Avenue Chapel with Deacon Bob Russell officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue Chapel...
WBBJ
Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
courieranywhere.com
Saltillo turns 200: City celebrating with River Day event, barbecue contest and music festival
Saltillo is celebrating its 200th birthday this weekend. The birthday celebration Saturday, Sept. 24, is part of Saltillo’s annual River Day event, which is returning after a two year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. Saltillo’s River Day is an all-day festival honoring the city’s history and river heritage....
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
30, Henderson, was arrested and charged with violation of Community Corrections – Misdemeanor, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and criminal trespass. She is held in the Chester County Jail without bond. September 16, 2022. Savannah Mewborn. , 20, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, child abuse and...
newsleaderonline.com
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
WBBJ
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
Chester County Independent
Judy Oliver Broadway Obituary – Aug. 17, 2022
Judy Oliver Broadway passed on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Memorial will be at Cornerstone Church in Scotts Hill at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Family and friends are invited.
WBBJ
Additional arrest announced in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A McKenzie man is behind bars as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Marcus Glenn is facing counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sale and deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The TBI...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commissioners Vote to Not Fund a New or Consolidated School
The Obion County Commission has voted unanimously to not fund any new, or consolidated school efforts at this time. A Resolution against the funding was read and voted upon at Thursday’s meeting, following recent exploration by the Obion County School Board concerning a new consolidated Middle School in Troy.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Huntingdon Heritage Festival: Live Music, Magic, Car Show, Train Rides & More
Huntingdon, Tenn.–There will be plenty to do at this weekend’s Huntingdon Heritage Festival–including 5K run, story times, live performances, science experiments, magic shows, face painting, train rides, car show, art exhibits and much more. And that includes a performance from the popular band Levon. Get ready for...
Covington Leader
Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday
The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
wtva.com
Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
