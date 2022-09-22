Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.

