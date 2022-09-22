ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 LITE FM

It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids

It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

5 new-to-Idaho franchises come to Treasure Valley

There’s been a flurry of franchise activity in Treasure Valley as of late. At least five completely new-to-Idaho franchises have signed deals to open in Boise, Meridian and Eagle, and some of those businesses have already opened their doors. Two of those businesses fall under the “wellness” category, one being Perspire Sauna Studio, a “red-light therapy” ...
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
Nampa, ID
Cars
City
Boise, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of Mayor McLean

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department Chief Ryan Lee resigned from his position on Friday, at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, effective Oct. 14. According to the press release, "McLean has appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief. He is expected to start on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Winegar is well known to the community and to the department, having spent 27 years as a Boise Police Officer."
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing

Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
GARDEN CITY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Courtright
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Vandals leave Capital High fields 'unplayable,' Boise P.D. investigating

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers are investigating vandalism that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the football and softball fields at Capital High School. The Boise Police Department said at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, people drove two vehicles -- a car and a pickup -- into the school's parking lot and onto the fields, where police say they drove recklessly. The vehicles are described as a light-colored late 1990s-model sedan and a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche or Honda Ridgeline.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bike#The Nampa Bicycle Project#The Nampa School District
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Empowering Parents vendor applications open Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education announced people and businesses interested in donating their goods or services to students in need will get an opportunity to do so beginning Thursday, Sept. 22. Vender applications for the Empowering Parents grant open at 10 a.m. MT Thursday. The...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy