For Sale: This World Famous House is Cheaper Than Any Boise Home
Real Estate and Boise, Idaho. Two "things" that just seem to go hand in hand these days and it isn't for any great reasons. In fact--it's a polarizing and for many, frustrating. If you grew up in the Treasure Valley, you probably recite cliche sayings like "I remember when that...
It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids
It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
5 new-to-Idaho franchises come to Treasure Valley
There’s been a flurry of franchise activity in Treasure Valley as of late. At least five completely new-to-Idaho franchises have signed deals to open in Boise, Meridian and Eagle, and some of those businesses have already opened their doors. Two of those businesses fall under the “wellness” category, one being Perspire Sauna Studio, a “red-light therapy” ...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of Mayor McLean
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department Chief Ryan Lee resigned from his position on Friday, at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, effective Oct. 14. According to the press release, "McLean has appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief. He is expected to start on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Winegar is well known to the community and to the department, having spent 27 years as a Boise Police Officer."
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing
Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
Woman to complete half marathon in all 50 states, ending at St. Luke's FitOne
BOISE, Idaho — When Mary Karen Noonan crosses the finish line of the St. Luke's FitOne half marathon Saturday, she will have completed two races upon landing the final step. Mary Karen has traveled the United States for more than 15 years to complete a half marathon in every state. The St. Luke's FitOne checks the last box; Idaho is her last state.
The Land Trust of Treasure Valley aims to purchase 320 acres in Boise Foothills
BOISE, Idaho — Nearly 320 private acres are up for sale in the Boise Foothills between Bogus Basin Road and Highway 55, east of Avimor. The nonprofit Land Trust of the Treasure Valley is looking to raise $100,000 to purchase the land to ensure the space stays open. Officials...
Vandals leave Capital High fields 'unplayable,' Boise P.D. investigating
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers are investigating vandalism that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the football and softball fields at Capital High School. The Boise Police Department said at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, people drove two vehicles -- a car and a pickup -- into the school's parking lot and onto the fields, where police say they drove recklessly. The vehicles are described as a light-colored late 1990s-model sedan and a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche or Honda Ridgeline.
Caldwell Police investigating two reports of possible child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — Parents across the country often warn their kids about strangers approaching them. That happened Thursday night in Caldwell, twice. Caldwell PD was dispatched to two reports of possible child enticement on Thursday night, the police said in a news release. The first call came in from...
Empowering Parents vendor applications open Thursday
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education announced people and businesses interested in donating their goods or services to students in need will get an opportunity to do so beginning Thursday, Sept. 22. Vender applications for the Empowering Parents grant open at 10 a.m. MT Thursday. The...
Kuna police chief releases statement following public outrage over homeless man
KUNA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. On Sunday, a post made on the Facebook page “Kuna Must Know” sparked a collective outrage so unprecedented in the small town that the police intervened. The post, made by Katie Blake, alleged that her middle...
Internal complaints and early retirements: What we know about the investigation into Boise’s police chief
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police Department Capt. Matt Bryngelson has worked for nearly seven police chiefs over the course of his career. Under Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, he said it became too much to handle – so he spent $125,000 to retire early. Nine officers filed...
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
Police: Boise chiropractor arrested after recording patient changing
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor is facing felony charges after police say a woman found a recording device in a treatment room where she changed her clothes. Dr. Justin Anderson was arrested Wednesday on two counts of video voyeurism. The incident occurred on Sept. 16, according to the...
Mark Stall remembered by Boise Police 25 years after his death
BOISE, Idaho — 10 faces are chiseled into rock near the front entrance of Boise's City Hall West. Only one of the 10 has stamped their namesake on the building's address; the honor belongs to former Boise police officer Mark Stall. Two brothers from Pennsylvania shot and killed Mark...
'ALERT': Vandalism suspect arrested after more than 40 incidents of graffiti
NAMPA, Idaho — A suspect related to more than 40 incidents of vandalism was arrested by the Nampa Police Department (NPD) Thursday. Over the course of the last few months, everything from dumpsters to street signs, overpasses, fences and even a few historical buildings have been vandalized between Boise and Ontario.
Crews contain 15-acre grass fire in Boise Foothills
BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Boise Fire Department successfully contained a grass fire that broke out Tuesday evening in the Boise Foothills. The BLM said it should be controlled by noon Wednesday. The fire burned 15 acres above Warm Springs Road near...
