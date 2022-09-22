Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Independent
Rosalene Knipper Obituary – June 13, 1932 – sept. 15, 2022
Rosalene Knipper, 90, of Henderson passed away Sept. 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Shackleford Funeral Directors- Crook Avenue Chapel with Deacon Bob Russell officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue Chapel...
Tennessee Students Left Aghast After White Principal Drops N-Word
A Tennessee community has blasted a principal for using a racist slur during a school assembly, but the district’s leader has asked community members to consider the principal’s “intent and the context in which he used the terms.”Last week, Trenton Rosenwald Middle School principal Paul Pillow was filmed hurling derogatory terms—including the N-word—during a meeting with students before class.In a statement posted on the district’s website, Trenton director of schools Tim Haney said Pillow used the slur while addressing students about “behavioral expectations.”“We offer no excuses for it and will own any criticism of it,” he said. But he nevertheless...
WBBJ
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
newsleaderonline.com
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County Independent
DEE PHILLIPS Obituary – March 13, 1931 – sept. 15, 2022
Dominga ‘Dee’ Phillips, 91, of Henderson passed away Sept. 15, 2022 at her home. Graveside services were 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Cave Springs Cemetery. She was born March 13, 1931 in Salina, Kan.
“It’s not real”: Arlington family of 17 escapes overnight fire
ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Even with two fire hydrants just yards from their property, an Arlington family watched their entire home go up in flames early Wednesday morning. “The fire department said they could have had it out in ten minutes if they would have had water,” said Joel Mercer, who escaped from the home with 16 members of his family. “They had their hands tied behind their back.”
Chester County Independent
Drizzle Infusions, LLC joins Chester County chamber of commerce
On September 8, IV hydration and nutrition business Drizzle Infusions, LLC joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. Located in Southern Chic, Drizzle Infusions offers IV hydration infusions. Different vitamins and minerals can be added to infusions. It is operated by 18-year nurse, Stephanie Cox. “I have seen the effects of dehydration. Simple IV hydration is a great way to help, along with adding in a few different nutrients to help give an extra boost,” Cox said. After answering a few health questions and choosing an infusion, Cox will take your vital signs, prepare the infusion then start the IV. The infusion generally lasts 35-60 minutes. When complete, Cox will repeat vital signs and remove the IV. Drizzle Infusions can be done at Southern Chic or at home. Drizzle Infusions is open Thursday and Friday by appointment. Download Hydreight app to schedule appointments and to see offers and prices.
Former TN assistant police chief arrested for stalking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis Police […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody
UPDATE, 10:30 a.m.: Keith Houston, the suspect in this case is in custody, TBI reports. He was located and arrested by Shelby County authorities. The Corvette has not been found. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville Police officer was run over by a car and police are looking for a suspect early Saturday. Police set up […]
Chester County Independent
Judy Oliver Broadway Obituary – Aug. 17, 2022
Judy Oliver Broadway passed on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Memorial will be at Cornerstone Church in Scotts Hill at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Family and friends are invited.
Covington Leader
Heritage Festival kicks off tonight, goes through Sunday afternoon
As the excitement of summertime slowly winds down, the eagerness for the fall season is evident throughout the community. “We’re proud to be able to kick off the fall season with our annual Heritage Festival each year. It’s one of Tipton County’s biggest tourism events,” said Lauren Fletcher, Executive Director of the Covington-Tipton County Chamber of Commerce. “Since we host the event the fourth weekend of September, it always ends up around the first day of fall.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Additional arrest announced in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A McKenzie man is behind bars as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Marcus Glenn is facing counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sale and deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The TBI...
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
Ford breaks ground at BlueOval City facility in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company has broken ground at BlueOval City, the manufacturing site for the company’s new electric vehicles and advanced batteries. The Stanton, Tenn., facility will create approximately 6,000 jobs. The company plans to reach a 2 million electric vehicle annual run rate globally by...
GPAC announces latest musical talent coming to The Grove
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The latest line-up of musical talent coming to the Grove at the Germantown Performing Arts Center has been released. Several genres of music will be on display over the coming months thanks to GPAC. Musicians performing in Concerts In The Grove will cover everything from jazz to rock-n-roll, all in a relaxed outdoor experience.
Covington Leader
Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday
The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
Covington Leader
CPD steps up presence at schools, investigates threat
The Covington Police Department is working with Lauderdale County officials and Tipton County Schools to identify who is responsible for the threats circulating on social media. “You will see an increase in officers being present at our schools out of an abundance of caution,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner....
Little boy with special needs finds the perfect home
Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the name Adonis as a very handsome young man, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology. A 4-year-old little boy also named Adonis is lovingly seen the same […]
WBBJ
City announces 4 people vying for empty seat on Jackson City Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the individuals vying for an empty seat on City Council. Following Gary Pickens’ resignation from the council earlier this month, a vacancy was left for Jackson City Council’s District 1 position. The city called for qualified residents to submit...
Comments / 0