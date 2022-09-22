ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Fat Leonard’ Fugitive Nabbed in Venezuela While Boarding Plane

The man known as “Fat Leonard,” who went on the run weeks before he was due to be sentenced for his role in one of the worst corruption scandals in Pentagon and military history, was nabbed Wednesday in Venezuela as he was attempting to board a plane to another country. NBC San Diego announced the news of defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis’ capture Wednesday night with confirmation from the U.S. Marshals Service. Francis was taken into custody as he was boarding the plane, Marshals Service spokesperson Omar Castillo said, but the location has not been disclosed. Francis cut off his GPS monitor ankle bracelet at his San Diego home and disappeared earlier this month as he faced imprisonment in the U.S. for offering bribes to U.S. naval officers in exchange for lucrative supply contracts. The U.S. government offered a $40,000 reward for his capture. According to NBC, he will remain in the custody of Venezuelan authorities while “U.S. Marshals and other federal authorities work out details about his extradition to the U.S.”Read it at NBC San Diego
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Interpol captures U.S. fugitive 'Fat Leonard' Francis in Venezuela, apparently en route to Russia

Interpol has arrested Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard" who escaped from U.S. home detention right before being sentenced for his central role in the largest bribery scandal in U.S. military history, U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo said Wednesday. Francis was arrested Tuesday morning in Venezuela, at the Caracas airport awaiting a flight to Russia, Interpol Venezuela Director General Carlos Garate Rodon said. He arrived in Venezuela from Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Bribery#Navy Officers#San Diego#Malaysian#The U S Marshals Service
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
24/7 Wall St.

The 19 Ships and Submarines in US Naval Fleet

Tensions between the U.S. and China escalated this summer after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, despite warnings from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory. The island has been self-governed since 1945.   Even before Pelosi’s controversial visit, relations between the world’s two largest trading partners have been choppy for years due to […]
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Taliban Release U.S. Engineer in Exchange for Heroin Kingpin

The Taliban on Monday freed an American engineer who was abducted two years ago as part of a prisoner swap, an official said. Mark Frerichs, a U.S. Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, had worked on development projects in Afghanistan for a decade before his capture in February 2020. Speaking at a news conference in Kabul, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announced that Frerichs had been handed over at the city’s airport in exchange for Bashir Noorzai—an Afghan tribal leader with ties to the Taliban. Noorzai had been held by U.S. authorities since 2005 after being arrested and then convicted of smuggling over $50 million worth of heroin into America and Europe. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to solve problems by negotiation with all including the United States,” Muttaqi said, referring to the Taliban.Read it at Reuters
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nationalinterest.org

Outmatched: Russia Can’t Compete With NATO Air Power

The number of U.S. and allied fifth-generation aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, will make it difficult for Russia to compete for air supremacy since it only operates a small batch of Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft. The United States and NATO are stepping up Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines

The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy