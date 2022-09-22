Read full article on original website
‘Fat Leonard,’ architect of US Navy bribery scheme, arrested in Venezuela
A man who masterminded one of the largest corruption scandals in the history of the U.S. Navy was arrested in Venezuela on Tuesday after 16 days on the run, authorities said Wednesday. Leonard Glenn Francis, a Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard,” fled home arrest in San Diego earlier...
‘Fat Leonard’ Fugitive Nabbed in Venezuela While Boarding Plane
The man known as “Fat Leonard,” who went on the run weeks before he was due to be sentenced for his role in one of the worst corruption scandals in Pentagon and military history, was nabbed Wednesday in Venezuela as he was attempting to board a plane to another country. NBC San Diego announced the news of defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis’ capture Wednesday night with confirmation from the U.S. Marshals Service. Francis was taken into custody as he was boarding the plane, Marshals Service spokesperson Omar Castillo said, but the location has not been disclosed. Francis cut off his GPS monitor ankle bracelet at his San Diego home and disappeared earlier this month as he faced imprisonment in the U.S. for offering bribes to U.S. naval officers in exchange for lucrative supply contracts. The U.S. government offered a $40,000 reward for his capture. According to NBC, he will remain in the custody of Venezuelan authorities while “U.S. Marshals and other federal authorities work out details about his extradition to the U.S.”Read it at NBC San Diego
Interpol captures U.S. fugitive 'Fat Leonard' Francis in Venezuela, apparently en route to Russia
Interpol has arrested Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard" who escaped from U.S. home detention right before being sentenced for his central role in the largest bribery scandal in U.S. military history, U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo said Wednesday. Francis was arrested Tuesday morning in Venezuela, at the Caracas airport awaiting a flight to Russia, Interpol Venezuela Director General Carlos Garate Rodon said. He arrived in Venezuela from Mexico.
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.
America’s Most Elite Special Forces
Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Special Forces troops leak secret locations to Putin on fitness app Strava
SPECIAL Forces soldiers have risked leaking the locations of secret military bases to Putin spies on a fitness app. Members of the elite Special Air Service and Special Boat Service have been sharing their jogging and cycling routes on Strava. Many circuits, viewable to any user of the app, were...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
The 19 Ships and Submarines in US Naval Fleet
Tensions between the U.S. and China escalated this summer after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, despite warnings from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory. The island has been self-governed since 1945. Even before Pelosi’s controversial visit, relations between the world’s two largest trading partners have been choppy for years due to […]
US flies two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Middle East in show of force as tensions with Iran reach fever pitch following latest talks collapse
The United States military flew a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 long-distance bombers over the Middle East in a show of force as tensions in the region remain high between Washington and Tehran. The bombers took off from the Royal Air Force base at Fairford in England and flew over the...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Taliban Release U.S. Engineer in Exchange for Heroin Kingpin
The Taliban on Monday freed an American engineer who was abducted two years ago as part of a prisoner swap, an official said. Mark Frerichs, a U.S. Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, had worked on development projects in Afghanistan for a decade before his capture in February 2020. Speaking at a news conference in Kabul, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announced that Frerichs had been handed over at the city’s airport in exchange for Bashir Noorzai—an Afghan tribal leader with ties to the Taliban. Noorzai had been held by U.S. authorities since 2005 after being arrested and then convicted of smuggling over $50 million worth of heroin into America and Europe. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to solve problems by negotiation with all including the United States,” Muttaqi said, referring to the Taliban.Read it at Reuters
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Outmatched: Russia Can’t Compete With NATO Air Power
The number of U.S. and allied fifth-generation aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, will make it difficult for Russia to compete for air supremacy since it only operates a small batch of Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft. The United States and NATO are stepping up Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines
The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately
An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
Watch: Ukrainian special forces ambush Russian troops
Dramatic video released Monday by the Ukrainian military shows a gun battle in which two Russian soldiers were reportedly killed and "weapons, radios, several armbands and stickers of the Russian armed forces" were seized.Sept. 12, 2022.
